The deadline to pay taxes is still postponed until 30 September
Photo: iStock
According to federal estimates, the short-term costs of this report would reach us $ 55 billion, a sum that Ottawa should recover after September 30.
Ottawa and Quebec are delaying to September 30, the deadline for payment for the income tax returns of individuals, corporations, and trusts.
The Canada revenue Agency said Monday that no interest or penalty will not be imposed if payments are made before 30 September, including the payment of instalments.
The Quebec government immediately announced the same ” flexibility “, Monday after-noon, “in coherence” with the new deadline announced by Ottawa.
Ottawa and Quebec had already extended the deadline for payment of taxes, usually due at the end of April, in order to keep more money in the economy, which fell into a severe recession due to the pandemic of COVID-19.
In addition, Canadians who do not produce a declaration by September 30, could be excluded from income-based benefits, such as the Allocation of canadian children, or having to repay a portion of these benefits if there is a significant change compared to the statement of the previous year.
The low-income seniors who receive the guaranteed income Supplement should also file their federal tax return before October 1 to avoid an interruption of these benefits.