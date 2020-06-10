The death of a beneficiaries attendant passed over in silence
An agent of beneficiaries of the residence Place Lacordaire, an intermediate resource private of the east of Montreal, has died of the COVID-19 last may, but the death of this new victim of the pandemic among employees of the health network has been passed over in silence.
Marie-Caona Friendship, aged 65 years, who had been working since 2012 in this private resource of 172 places for residents in semi-autonomous of Montreal-North, died on may 22, the COVID-19, leaving behind work colleagues and beneficiaries under the shock.
The announcement of his death has not been made public, the management of the residence has, rather, placed a photo of her and a message of condolence in his honour well in view on the counter of the establishment. The CIUSSS of the East-of-the-Island-of-Montreal has claimed not to be aware of the death, but an article was relayed in an internal newspaper for employees.
According to the information obtained by The Duty, such an employee would have been infected by her daughter, who is a nurse at the hospital Maisonneuve-Rosemont. For this reason, an employee of the management refused Wednesday to give more details about the circumstances of his death, which is seen as a ” private matter “. “She has caught the virus outside of the residence. We are all affected, it sure is “, she added, specifying duty to keep this information confidential out of respect for the family.
Marie-Caona Friendship does not remain about it less one of the sad examples of the heavy tribute paid by the employees of the health care network and their families. This case is reminiscent of Amoti Furaha Lusi, a patient care attendant pregnant, infected on his place of work, which has contaminated her five children and whose husband has been away on 21 may by the COVID-19. An emergency fund has been set up to help the family.
At least four other orderlies in the Montreal region, the Outaouais and assistance care in the region of Granby died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as members of families of workers of the health network. But it is not known how close to the nursing staff infected by the their have succumbed to the disease.
Data | Our interactive content on the COVID-19
– The dashboard on the evolution of the coronavirus in Quebec, in Canada and in the world
– Vaccine against the coronavirus : sprinter to a marathon
– Occupations at risk are more occupied by women?
– The pandemic in Quebec, quotes and dates
– How is the coronavirus has he progressed in different nations?