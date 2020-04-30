The death of a third worker to the beneficiaries
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
A crisis unit has been deployed at the CHSLD Cartierville Thursday morning, where the employees were in shock.
A third support worker beneficiaries who would have been contaminated by the COVID-19 working at the CHSLD Cartierville in Montreal, passed away, learned The Duty.
The woman, of which we are silent about the identity, because it has not yet been confirmed by the authorities, had more than a dozen years in the employ of the CIUSSS of the North-of-the-Island-of-Montreal (NÎM). She had been tested for the first time, as he was working in the unit where the most cases of patients declared positive for the COVID-19 are housed.
“The first test was negative, but she had to spend a second [Wednesday] because the symptoms persisted,” explains the trade Union of workers of the CIUSSS NÎM.
However, the clerk never presented at his appointment. His death was reported late Wednesday.
14 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in CHSLD Cartierville, according to the latest update dating from the 28th of April last.
Dedicated employee
A crisis unit has been deployed at the CHSLD Cartierville Thursday morning, where the employees were in shock.
“It was one of the employees most dedicated people. She worked full time and often came to do extra time in other units to help us out, ” said the crying one of her sisters.
The latter, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals, admits to having a fear of return to work.
“They do not want to test us as long as we don’t have any symptoms, it is really terrible. Is it that it takes death for us to take seriously the risk to which you expose yourself ? “, laments the attendant.
Another colleague lamented the little equipment that had been provided for be at the front. “This woman, she was at the front until the end. She made extra time to help and the employer has not even been able to protect it “, if ” sad ” -she says.
At the time of writing these lines, the CIUSSS of the NÎM had not commented.