The death of a young clerk in the Laurentians
The death of the young beneficiaries attendant for 31 years, Stephanie Tessier, taken last Monday by the COVID-19, has shaken his colleagues, who will soon receive 3000 visors to better protect them from the virus, purchased with union funds.
The young woman had been working for 10 years at the CHSLD Lucien G. Rolland, where the other nine employees and 10 residents on 80 have contracted the COVID-19 since April. The young beneficiaries attendant died two weeks after his hospitalization.
“His young age has shocked the whole world,” said Tuesday, in shock, Dominic Presseault, president of the Syndicate of workers of the Laurentians-CSN team South.
Tuesday, early in the day, the director-general of the CIUSSS of the Laurentians, Rosemonde Landry, implored, in an internal letter sent to employees, ” wear protective equipment properly “. “For my part, I will continue to ensure that you have everything you need to protect you and to care for the most vulnerable “, she said.
This comment has left many employees confused, because if the protection seemed adequate at the CHSLD where worked Stéphanie Tessier, access to personal protective equipment always seems uneven in some institutions of the region.
This is why, at the urging of its members, the union, comprising the employees agreed with the employer to make a gift of 3000 visors for the staff. “We care less of who provides the equipment, the important thing is to protect themselves. We don’t want any other drama ! ” said Mr. Presseault. According to the latter, the employer would have also committed to provide other visors.
The port of shields, combined with the mask of procedure and to cover, is the combination of minimum deemed effective enough to protect contaminated droplets.
Two weeks ago, tensions were occurring in a ltc facility, where a head of service had confiscated the shields of which the attendants were equipped to protect themselves. “But since then, it’s settled,” says Presseault.
“Spend the day with a mask of procedure, it is legal. Is this normal ? No. We continue to ask that all those who take care of the residents wear masks N95 “, he added, echoing the Federation of health and social services-CSN, which calls for the enhancement of protection measures in NURSING homes for several weeks. Given limited supplies, the government still is based on the advice of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec to deny access to the N95, considered essential in medical procedures to promote the aerosolization of the virus.
The direction of the CISSS Laurentides, indicated by way of a press release that the measures are “sufficient” protection and prevention are in place in NURSING homes, but that it could not ” entirely eliminate the risk of transmission given the number of human gestures involved. “
On 17 April, a woman beneficiary was also deceased of the COVID-19 to CHLSD Grace Dart in the east of Montreal.