The death of actor and director Carl Reiner
Carl Reiner (L) and his son, director Rob Reiner, had received their star in Hollywood in 2017.
Share
June 30, 2020 16h46
Share
The death of actor and director Carl Reiner
Associated Press
NEW YORK — Carl Reiner, author, actor and producer of ingenious and versatile, which debuted as a foil for Sid Caesar, and who rose to the forefront of the comedy as the creator of the Dick Van Dyke Show, has died at the age of 98 years.
His assistant, Judy Nagy, said that he had died Monday night of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, California.
Most young people have experienced in the series of films Ocean”directed by Steven Soderbergh, where he played the old Saul. It had also been seen well before in The Russians are coming (1966) and A world fou, fou, fou, fou (1963).
Carl Reiner himself had made fifteen films, including Oh, God!, with George Burns and John Denver, Solo for two, with Steve Martin and Lily Tomlin, and Where’s Poppa?.
He was also particularly proud of his books, including Enter Laughing, an autobiographical novel later adapted to the cinema and on Broadway, and My Anecdotal Life, his memoirs published in 2003. He recounted 10 years later, her childhood and her creative journey in another book, I Remember Me.
But Americans will remember most of Carl Reiner for The Dick Van Dyke Show, the tv series the most popular of all time, the model of physical comedy and timeless spirit and good-natured. Aired from 1961 to 1966, the series featured Van Dyke as a writer for television, working for a demanding boss and cranky (Reiner) and living with his wife (Mary Tyler Moore, in her first big role on tv).
“The show Van Dyke is probably the most exciting of my accomplishments because it was very, very personal, said Carl Reiner. It was me and my wife, living in New Rochelle (New York), and working on the show Sid Caesar.”
Carl Reiner is the father of actor and director Rob Reiner (When Harry met Sally, Misery).