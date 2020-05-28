The death of comedian and actor Guy Bedos at 85 years of age

Guy Bedos in 2016.

May 28, 2020 13h18

The death of comedian and actor Guy Bedos at 85 years of age

Agence France-Presse

PARIS — The comedian and French comedian Guy Bedos, known for his sketches ferocious, his commitment to the left, and his roles in films such as An elephant that misleads enormously, has died at the age of 85 years, announced on Thursday that his son Nicolas on the social networks.

“It was beautiful, it was funny, it was free and courageous. As I am proud of you to have had the father. Embrace (Pierre) Desproges and (Jean-Loup) Dabadie, since you are all in Paradise”, he wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

The death of Guy Bedos occurs a few days after he announced Sunday that his friend, the lyricist and man of letters Jean-Loup Dabadie, who had written to him the sketch happy birthday Paulette.

Foot black born in Algiers in 1934, Guy Bedos became well-known thanks to skits mordants, duo, first with Sophie Daumier that he married, such as the one dedicated to the “drag” that reveals to the general public in the early 60’s.

With his second wife, Sophie Daumier, married in 1965.

Archives AFP

The consecration comes, in 1968, alone on stage at Bobino, then with roles on the big screen, very often in front of the camera by Yves Robert.

His greatest successes were An elephant it wrong énormément (1976), and We will go all in paradise (1977). He has also worked with Marcel Carné, Claude Berri, or Patrice Chéreau.

He has also performed in many comedy shows which he is the author, crosses the Zenith, triumph at the Olympia with Muriel Robin. They get the Win 93 of the stand-up comedian.

This great hand-wringing, the hair become white with the years and the black eyes mischievous, also loved to play the editorialists, is taking to the men of power and defending the undocumented and the steelmakers of ArcelorMittal.

In 1997, during the general Slippage of Arthur Miller to the Theatre of Paris.

Archives AFP Bertrand Guay

Married 3 times — with Karen Blanguernon, Sophie Daumier (deceased in 2003) and Joëlle Bercot, he was the father of 4 children, Leslie, Melanie, Victoria, and Nicholas, now a scriptwriter and director at success.

