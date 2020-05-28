The death of comedian and actor Guy Bedos at 85 years of age
Guy Bedos in 2016.
May 28, 2020
PARIS — The comedian and French comedian Guy Bedos, known for his sketches ferocious, his commitment to the left, and his roles in films such as An elephant that misleads enormously, has died at the age of 85 years, announced on Thursday that his son Nicolas on the social networks.
“It was beautiful, it was funny, it was free and courageous. As I am proud of you to have had the father. Embrace (Pierre) Desproges and (Jean-Loup) Dabadie, since you are all in Paradise”, he wrote on Instagram and Twitter.
The death of Guy Bedos occurs a few days after he announced Sunday that his friend, the lyricist and man of letters Jean-Loup Dabadie, who had written to him the sketch happy birthday Paulette.
Foot black born in Algiers in 1934, Guy Bedos became well-known thanks to skits mordants, duo, first with Sophie Daumier that he married, such as the one dedicated to the “drag” that reveals to the general public in the early 60’s.