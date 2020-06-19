The death of the actor Ian Holm who was Bilbo the Hobbit
Sir Ian Holm, here in 2018, passed away Friday at the age of 88 years old of a disease related to Parkinson’s disease, announced his agent.
June 19, 2020 10: 45 am
Agence France-Presse
LONDON — british actor Ian Holm, who embodied the Hobbit in the trilogy the Lord of The rings, died Friday at the age of 88 years old of a disease related to Parkinson’s disease, announced his agent.
“He died peacefully in the hospital, alongside his family,” said the officer, Alex Irwin, stating that the death had occurred Friday morning.
Born September 12, 1931 in the psychiatric hospital where was working her father, Ian Holm was a member of the renowned theatre troupe the Royal Shakespeare Company before a rich career in cinema.
He played in The Hobbit, Chariots of fire, a four-time oscar winner in 1982 (best film, best screenplay, best music and best costumes), Alien, The fifth element and The madness of king George. It was also acclaimed in the theatre and appeared in many television series.
“Sir Ian was known throughout the world for his career extraordinarily impressive and varied, has pointed out Alex Irwin. He was a genius on stage and screen, who has won many awards and was beloved of film-makers, the public and his colleagues. Her lively spirit always went hand-in-hand with a flicker mischievous in his eyes.”
“Charming, kind and wildly talented, he will be greatly missed”, she added.
His role of Sam Mussabini in Chariots of fire earned the prize for best second male role at the Cannes film festival and a Bafta, and an Oscar nomination.