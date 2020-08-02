The death of the actor Wilford Brimley
Wilford Brimley was suffering from many health problems and needed to undergo dialysis.
2 August 2020 11: 33
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — american actor familiar face, Wilford Brimley, who has played mostly supporting roles in both television and film, has died at the age of 85 years.
Wilford Brimley died Saturday morning in a hospital in Utah, according to his agent Lynda Bensky. He suffered from many health problems and needed to undergo dialysis.
The man with the mustache is large and the glasses has played in the science fiction film Cocoon, where it was part of a group of retirees who had discovered a cocoon extra-terrestrial that could transform a swimming pool into a fountain of Youth.
He also played the role of the manager of a baseball team in the movie The Best (The Natural) with Robert Redford. The two actors are also found in the film Brubaker and The Jumper electric (The Electric Horseman).
Wilford Brimley has also played in The Firm (The Firm) with Tom Cruise.
For several years he has been the figure advertising for the products of Quaker oatmeal on television.
His career in film and television lasted for forty years.
In recent years, it was a lot of awareness about diabetes, which had made him very popular on social networks.
Wilford Brimley grew up in a rural area in Utah, working on ranches. He made his first steps in the film industry in the 1960s, forging a friendship with Robert Duvall, who encouraged him to find more roles.
He has made several appearances in the role of a blacksmith in the television series The Waltons and has been seen frequently in the 1980s in the television series Our House.
The actor also had a great love for jazz music. He has sung on the albums This Time the Dream’s On Me and Wilford Brimley with the Jeff Hamilton Trio.