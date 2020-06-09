The death of the filmmaker belgian Marion Hansel
Marion Hansel was a trip to Quebec in November 2013 during the presentation of his film<em> tenderness</em>.
Share
June 9, 2020 10: 01
Share
The death of the filmmaker belgian Marion Hansel
Agence France-Presse
BRUSSELS — The filmmaker and producer belgian Marion Hansel, who had been playing Jane Birkin in Dust and received for this film, the silver Lion at the Venice film Festival in 1985, died Monday at the age of 71 years, report Tuesday, the belgian media.
This adaptation of the novel of south african writer J. M. Coetzee, Nobel prize for literature, had greatly contributed to the reputation of Marion Hansel, described as a filmmaker of the intimate.
Two years later, she was brought to the screen The Wedding barbaric of the French Yann Queffélec, story about child unloved, which was awarded the prix Goncourt (1985).
Born in February 1949 in Marseilles (south of France), a father in antwerp, formed part of the Actors’s Studio in New York (United States), the director, whose real name is Marion Ackermans, has been greatly influenced by the water, the sea, the elements.
“She proposed to travel in the outside”, wrote on Tuesday the belgian newspaper in The Evening.
She began her career as an actress in picking a few small roles, notably with Agnès Varda in one sings, the other not (1977), recalled to his side The Free Belgium.
At the origin of a dozen feature films, Marion Hansel still had last year signed a kind of self-portrait entitled It was a small vessel, interwoven with poetry, archival footage and personal anecdotes.
“Black ocean, up the river, it was a small vessel: the film-maker belgian Marion Hansel was a daughter of the water. She could cross the ocean on a cargo ship and make it a scenario. It leaves a trace in the european cinema On earth as it is in heaven [as a film], where she has just arrived”, tweeted Gilles Jacob, former president of the Cannes film Festival.
Now ocean and up the river are other two films of the director, dating respectively from 2010 to 2016.