The death of the singer of the dance of The ducks [VIDEO]
The song was written by lyricist belgian Eric Genty, and "neither the author nor the composer, the tube was never made by J. J. Lionel is a lucky man", according to the daily newspaper <em>The Future</em>.
July 15, 2020 9: 45 am
Agence France-Presse
BRUSSELS — Which has never dandiné on the dance of The Ducks? The interpreter for the belgian this worm ear of the 1980’s of which there are more than twenty versions died on Wednesday, a-t-on learned from the funeral of Comines-Warneton.
J. J. Lionel (or JiJi Lionel), real name Jean-Jacques Blairon, died in the night to his home and must be buried by the end of the week, according to the funeral directors of this locality, where lived the singer born in 1947.
He poses with a yellow duck plastic on the invitation posted on Facebook by the company.
According to the belgian daily newspaper The Future, which has revealed the information, some 3.5 million of 45 of the air of musette were sold in the wake of the release of the song in 1981.
The song was written by lyricist belgian Eric Genty, and “neither the author nor the composer, the tube was never made by J. J. Lionel is a lucky man”, points out the daily.
This dance is a must on the wedding meal was quickly crossed the borders of the United States (Chicken Dance or Birdie Song in the Uk) to Russia, Israel, Estonia or the netherlands.
In Quebec, Nathalie Simard has recorded a version that had its hour of glory.