The debt of the poorest countries, suspended for a year
Photo: Nicholas Kamm Agence France-Presse
The director-general of the international monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva
Delphine Touitou Agence France-Presse and
Anuj Chopra – Agence France-Presse
Respectively in Riyadh and Washington
16: 33
- Economy
The Finance ministers and central bankers from the G20 have given their approval Wednesday to an immediate suspension, and for a period of one year, the debt of the poorest countries especially weakened by the crisis caused by the pandemic of the sars coronavirus.
“This suspension of the debt service takes effect immediately,” said Mohammed al-Jadaan, the minister of Finance of saudi arabia during a virtual press conference following a G20 meeting.
This means “that the poor countries do not need to worry about dealing with their maturities in the next 12 months,” he added, specifying that the moratorium would free up 20 billion dollars of cash, which can be used to fight the pandemic in these countries with limited resources and fragile infrastructures.
It will ” significantly help to protect the lives and livelihoods of millions of the most vulnerable people “, have acted their part in a joint press release Kristalina Georgieva and David Malpass, respectively director general of the international monetary Fund and president of the world Bank.
“Historical significance “
The two institutions that Washington “will act quickly to respond to the request of the G20 to support this action by working closely with these countries,” they added.
The IMF and the world Bank supported this idea for several weeks. And the Fund had approved on Monday a moratorium on debt repayments for 25 countries, most of them located in Africa.
The temporary suspension of the service of the debt of the poorest countries by the G20 constitutes an ” act of international solidarity of historic significance “, said on Wednesday the German Finance minister, Olaf Scholz.
“We leave it to the countries concerned large financial flexibility to invest in the protection of the health of their populations, immediately and without examination, time-consuming case-by-case basis “, he commented, referring to 77 recipient countries.
Other sources have reported 76 recipient countries. The G20 has not published the list.
To see the video
The French minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, has also hailed a ” historic breakthrough “, citing the amount of ” $ 14 billion from official bilateral creditors, giving these countries some flexibility to quickly respond to the crisis “.
On Tuesday, the G7 had said in favour of such an initiative, but provided they receive the endorsement of the G20.
The ministers and central bankers of the twenty richest economies of the world have indicated in a press release will be ” agreed on a coordinated approach with a timeline with the common providing the main features of this initiative (…) which has also been approved by the Paris Club “.
They have also urged private creditors to participate in the initiative.
Exceptional, outstanding action
“We are determined to spare no effort to protect human lives,” pointed out Mohammed al-Jadaan.
In this period the first time, it is necessary to support as much as possible the global economy and ensure the resilience of the financial system.
“We must continue our efforts and to amplify “, was also elected the saudi minister, as governments have already spent thousands of billions of dollars to stem the impact of the pandemic, which has shut down whole sectors of the global economy.
The COVID-19 has contaminated more than two million people in the world.
The government resolved to confine their population, close to shops non-essential and drastically reduce the air traffic.
The IMF warned on Tuesday that the new coronavirus could cause this year the most severe economic downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
The global GDP will contract by 3 % and may be even more if the pandemic is not stopped at the end of June and if the containment were to continue in the second half of this year.
This “Great confinement” (” Great lockdown “), as the baptized with the IMF, will cost $ 9000 billion to the global economy in 2020 and 2021, is ” more than the economies of Japan and Germany combined “, said the chief economist of the institution, Gita Gopinath.
Eighteen heads of State europeans and africans had already called for a debt relief as well as a stimulus plan of about $ 100 billion for the african continent.
“In these times exceptional, we need outstanding action “, hammered Wednesday, Kristalina Georgieva, during a virtual press conference.