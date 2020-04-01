The debut work of Meghan Markle for Disney not like the critics
April 3, on the streaming platform Disney+ starts showing a new documentary animated film Elephant, which was voiced by Megan Markle.
Contract with a reputable company, the actress was signed in January 2020, and all proceeds promised to send to charity.
In particular, the organization “Elephants without borders”, which deals with the protection of these majestic giants from poachers.
Some journalists have already managed to see the first since the abandonment of the Royal duties work Megan. And their reviews were not flattering.
Most critics agreed that Markle too much trying to please the Directors, and her voice sometimes was inappropriately cheerful.