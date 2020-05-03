The déconfinement advance, breath of fresh air in Spain

Wearing a mask will be mandatory as of Monday in the public transport in Spain.
MADRID — as the reflux of the pandemic is confirmed in Europe, the déconfinement of the populations goes to various rhythms, as Spain rediscovered Saturday, the joys of the sport and the promenade.
In Madrid, many residents are out running, sometimes in groups. “Thank you for running on the sidewalks”, launched by speaker a municipal police officer.
“After so many weeks of confinement, I had a strong urge to get out, to run, to see the world. Yesterday I was like a child on Christmas eve,” commented a middle-aged in the district of Chueca, be up at dawn to go and toddle.
“They catch it!”
Same scenes in Barcelona on the sea front, and in other cities of the country, say some worried, such as Jose Antonio, a retired 65 years of age: “If people want to be contaminated, they are contaminated, but the result will be that in 15 or 20 days, they we enfermeront again”.
Time slots must be met, to avoid the frequentation of the streets and keep children and the elderly.
Wearing a mask will also be a “requirement” in public transport on Monday, announced on Saturday the head of government Pedro Sanchez.