The déconfinement advance, breath of fresh air in Spain

| May 3, 2020 | News | No Comments

Wearing a mask will be mandatory as of Monday in the public transport in Spain.

May 2, 2020 10.55

Updated at 21h32

AFP

Agence France-Presse

MADRID — as the reflux of the pandemic is confirmed in Europe, the déconfinement of the populations goes to various rhythms, as Spain rediscovered Saturday, the joys of the sport and the promenade.

In Madrid, many residents are out running, sometimes in groups. “Thank you for running on the sidewalks”, launched by speaker a municipal police officer.

“After so many weeks of confinement, I had a strong urge to get out, to run, to see the world. Yesterday I was like a child on Christmas eve,” commented a middle-aged in the district of Chueca, be up at dawn to go and toddle.

“They catch it!”

Same scenes in Barcelona on the sea front, and in other cities of the country, say some worried, such as Jose Antonio, a retired 65 years of age: “If people want to be contaminated, they are contaminated, but the result will be that in 15 or 20 days, they we enfermeront again”.

Time slots must be met, to avoid the frequentation of the streets and keep children and the elderly.

Wearing a mask will also be a “requirement” in public transport on Monday, announced on Saturday the head of government Pedro Sanchez.

In Madrid, many of the locals are out for a run.

AP, Bernat Armangue

The déconfinement of Spain and its 47 million inhabitants, shut in since mid-march, must be done by phases by the end of June. Like other countries in western Europe where, while the reflux of the disease COVID-19 is confirmed, the governments impose déconfinements progressive to avoid a new wave of contaminations.

The lifting of the restrictions is fully engaged in Germany, Austria, the scandinavian countries, which are still needed, however, “action barriers” and social distancing. The Austrians can move without restrictions since Friday.

In Italy, déconfinement to come

France and Italy are preparing at the beginning of the process. In Rome, where a rebound in the number of deaths daily was recorded Saturday (474 death – but of which 282 are in fact of the deaths outside hospital in the month of April were not recorded until now), the head of the unit responsible for responding to the pandemic, Domenico Arcuri, has implored his fellow citizens to “not to lower the guard,” while the easing measures must begin to be applied Monday.

“Phase II begins. We need to be aware that this will be the beginning of an even greater challenge”, he said, warning the Italians that the “relative freedom” that they were going to win would be called into question in the case of a restart of the contagion.

The state health emergency extended in France

In France, where we recorded 166 deaths in 24 hours, that is the lowest figure for the past several weeks, the government has nevertheless decided to extend for two months, until 24 July, the state of health emergency in force since 24 march, deeming its exercise “premature”.

As expected, the government has made mandatory a “quatorzaine” for people arriving in France, whose terms and conditions of implementation must be specified in the days to come, and isolation if they are sick

In Britain, the peak of the pandemic has been reached, according to the prime minister Boris John son, who has promised a plan of déconfinement next week.

According to the daily newspaper The Times on Saturday, one of the ways to achieve this would be to ask to the users of public transport to take their temperature before leaving home, and stay there if they have a fever, a symptom potential of the disease.

In the immediate future, the passengers of the Eurostar – the train that crosses the English Channel – are going to have to wear masks, said the company.

The pandemic has done in months 241 682 deaths in the world since its debut in December in China, of which more than 85% in Europe and the United States, according to the latest report prepared by theAFP on the basis of figures from official sources admitted as much under-valued.

Forbidden city permitted

The most affected countries in the number of deaths in the United States with more than 65 000 deaths, Italy (28 710 deaths), the Uk (28 131 deaths), Spain (25 100 people) and France (24 760 died).

Russia (1 222 deaths), registering 10 000 new patients in 24 hours, a record. Approximately 2% of the inhabitants of Moscow, more than 250 000 people are reached by the COVID-19, indicated the mayor of the capital.

In the United States, in spite of the balance sheets daily always heavy, some States are moving in the lifting of restriction measures.

To revive the economy, more than 35 of the 50 u.s. States have started up or are on the point of lifting their strict containment measures. The demonstrations for the “reopening American” are increasing across the country.

The Chinese, who do not report virtually no case, began on Friday, their first real vacation since the beginning of the crisis. The forbidden City, in particular, has reopened, albeit in a more limited way than usual. In Hong Kong, the city’s parks have been invaded in the favor of a holiday weekend and sunny weather.

In Brazil, a replica of president of extreme right-wing Jair Bolsonaro -corona-skeptical-well-known-has sparked a huge controversy. Interviewed Tuesday on the fact that the country had to exceed the figure of 5 000 people dead, Mr. Bolsonaro had replied: “so what?”. Since then, the balance sheet has increased to more than 6 300 people.

India (1 218 deaths), the strict confinement imposed on 25 march to 1.3 billion Indians, and extended at least until the 17th may, has plunged in the distress of millions of workers in the large informal sector, and dealt a hard blow to the third largest economy in Asia.

