The déconfinement continues in France
“It is too early to declare victory”, but “the path followed was the right one”, said the president and Emmanuel Macron about the déconfinement.
May 13, 2020 22h36
Anne Chaon
Agence France-Presse
Laurence Benhamou
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — More than 400 000 shops reopened, the beaches also: the social life resumed timidly in France, where the bar of 27 000 dead has been crossed, on the 3rd day of the déconfinement monitored closely by Emmanuel Macron, which displays a cautious optimism.
Surrounded by his key ministers, the head of State has convened a video-conference with the prefects of region and the directors of the regional Agencies of health, saying it was ready to “correct constantly shooting” if the measures “do not work”.
The data published every evening, prompting the restraint: the COVID-19 has killed at least 27 074 people since the 1st of march, of which 98 were in the hospitals during the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate-general of Health. The pressure on the hospital system continues to lighten with less than 2500 patients in the intensive care unit for the first time since march 24. The number of new admissions in institutions (543 since the night before) is also in sharp decline (833 a week ago).
“It is too early to declare victory”, but “the path followed was the right one,” said the president, opening in the morning a Council of ministers dedicated to the ratification of the dozens of ordinances adopted on an emergency basis to deal with the crisis.
The experts are divided: for Odile Launay, infectious diseases physician at the hospital Cochin in Paris, “you must be careful, as the virus, very contagious, does not cease to circulate” and only the behavior of each one will be able to avoid a second wave.
“It gives cover”
A concern shared by the chief of department of resuscitation of the university hospital of Lille, dr. Julien Poissy, which was predicted on Europe 1 that “in three weeks, it gives cover” and lamented that since Monday, “all the world has resumed its normal activities”.
Caregivers from the hospital of Mulhouse, a city hit especially hard by the virus, have expressed their “awe” in the face of the images “revolting”, according to them, in crowds, in Paris.
The controversial professor Didier Raoult, and a few others say the opposite. But the French are pessimistic, according to a survey Elabe for BFMTV, 68 % of them expect a rebound of the epidemic.
In the aftermath of the reopening of elementary schools and kindergartens, two schools have had to close their doors at le Mans because of two suspected COVID-19 among the staff. “The reopening will be made on the basis of the results of the tests performed, said the mayor Stéphane Le Foll (PS).
The executive will consider a second stage in the déconfinement the end of may, “after the weekend of Pentecost,” June 2, said the spokesman of the government Sibeth Ndiaye.