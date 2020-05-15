The déconfinement continues in France

“It is too early to declare victory”, but “the path followed was the right one”, said the president and Emmanuel Macron about the déconfinement.

May 13, 2020 22h36

Anne Chaon

Agence France-Presse

Laurence Benhamou

Agence France-Presse

PARIS — More than 400 000 shops reopened, the beaches also: the social life resumed timidly in France, where the bar of 27 000 dead has been crossed, on the 3rd day of the déconfinement monitored closely by Emmanuel Macron, which displays a cautious optimism.

Surrounded by his key ministers, the head of State has convened a video-conference with the prefects of region and the directors of the regional Agencies of health, saying it was ready to “correct constantly shooting” if the measures “do not work”.

The data published every evening, prompting the restraint: the COVID-19 has killed at least 27 074 people since the 1st of march, of which 98 were in the hospitals during the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate-general of Health. The pressure on the hospital system continues to lighten with less than 2500 patients in the intensive care unit for the first time since march 24. The number of new admissions in institutions (543 since the night before) is also in sharp decline (833 a week ago).

“It is too early to declare victory”, but “the path followed was the right one,” said the president, opening in the morning a Council of ministers dedicated to the ratification of the dozens of ordinances adopted on an emergency basis to deal with the crisis.

The experts are divided: for Odile Launay, infectious diseases physician at the hospital Cochin in Paris, “you must be careful, as the virus, very contagious, does not cease to circulate” and only the behavior of each one will be able to avoid a second wave.

“It gives cover”

A concern shared by the chief of department of resuscitation of the university hospital of Lille, dr. Julien Poissy, which was predicted on Europe 1 that “in three weeks, it gives cover” and lamented that since Monday, “all the world has resumed its normal activities”.

Caregivers from the hospital of Mulhouse, a city hit especially hard by the virus, have expressed their “awe” in the face of the images “revolting”, according to them, in crowds, in Paris.

The controversial professor Didier Raoult, and a few others say the opposite. But the French are pessimistic, according to a survey Elabe for BFMTV, 68 % of them expect a rebound of the epidemic.

In the aftermath of the reopening of elementary schools and kindergartens, two schools have had to close their doors at le Mans because of two suspected COVID-19 among the staff. “The reopening will be made on the basis of the results of the tests performed, said the mayor Stéphane Le Foll (PS).

The executive will consider a second stage in the déconfinement the end of may, “after the weekend of Pentecost,” June 2, said the spokesman of the government Sibeth Ndiaye.

For the summer season, traveling with the neighbouring countries will have to “make the object of a necessary european coordination”, but France will be prepared to a possible reconfinement “if the situation was to worsen,” said Mr Macron.

In the meantime, walkers lucky to have been able to rediscover the pleasure of treading on the sand of the beach of La Baule and Pornichet : walk, bath, foot race, but you can not sit, sunbathe, or picnic, according to the prefectural order, which wants to avoid the crowds.

Other beaches of the Mediterranean to the North sea and the Atlantic could also reopen this weekend.

Gardens closed

Moreover, the Sanctuary of Lourdes (Hautes-Pyrenees), which is frequented every year by millions of people, will reopen partially its doors on Saturday “for the individual pilgrims in the vicinity”.

The Parisians, forced to wear masks in the subway, where the smart cameras measure their degree of discipline, remain deprived of their parks and gardens, despite a new call of the mayor, Anne Hidalgo, in the name of “public health”.

The government has reiterated its refusal, judging this opening inopportune “given the liveliness of the circulation of the virus in the region of Île-de-France”, according to Sibeth Ndiaye.

Similarly, the Galeries Lafayette and Printemps department will remain closed until at least 10 July, as well as major shopping centers Beaugrenelle and les Halles.

The government has announced a unique promotion of the Legion of honour and the national Order of merit, 1 January 2021, which will include “a significant amount of people who contributed to the fight against the virus at all levels and in all areas of activity”.

Prior to this, the commitment of these people will be celebrated on the 14th of July, on the occasion of the national holiday, said the spokesman, without giving details.

The senators of the Law commission heard associations of elected officials, who have warned against the dire consequences of the health crisis on the finances of local authorities, at the risk of jeopardizing the economic recovery.

In the primary and elementary schools, where the children will be back starting on Thursday in Paris, in response to concerns of teachers and families, the rules of home have been completely disrupted, with mask-wearing compulsory for teachers, and respect, as much as possible, gestures barrier.

