The French, in full déconfinement progressive, take advantage of the beautiful days in front of the restaurants.
May 23, 2020 21h53
The déconfinement, the source of discord
Aurélie Mayembo
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — Wear a mask or not? Go out or stay at home? At the time of the déconfinement, many aspects of daily life are subject to controversy, even between loved ones. Explanations with the anthropologist Fanny Parise, at the origin of a study on the confinement conducted in France and Switzerland.
Review its close or wait? This is a question related to “the psychological dimension of individuals, depending on whether they are introverts, extroverts, they have managed to find a balance in the containment, or have struggled to manage the limitation of social interactions.
It is also linked to the style of life, with people who had little outings outside of the home : they have less need to rush into a new normality, in contrast to the urban youth who are usually their homes. We also met a lot of people who have lived through this period as a “magical interlude” : take the distance to their daily lives was seen as positive. They don’t want to switch back immediately in the life before.”
Tensions
“During the confinement, there was a part constrained, but relatively clear. Here is the soft : there is the right to relive a little as before, but the risk of pandemic is always present and the respect of the gestures barriers is interpreted differently by everyone, which causes tension, stress, and sometimes even animosity.