The defence of the Sun provides a portrait of a black Johnny Depp

Violent, jealous, in the throes of radical changes of mood under the influence of alcohol and drugs: the defence of the <em>Sun</em> has compiled on Monday, a dark portrait of Johnny Depp.
LONDON — a Violent, jealous, in the throes of radical changes of mood under the influence of alcohol and drugs: the defence of the Sun has drawn up Monday, a dark portrait of Johnny Depp, who sued the tabloid for the british have termed abusive husband.
For three weeks, the life of the couple that formed the hero of Pirate of the Caribbean with the american actress Amber Heard, 34 years old, has been exposed to it even in its details, the more sordid before the High Court of London. Between the former spouses, each accused the other of lying. The Sun invokes 14 episodes of violence, all of which are disputed by Johnny Depp.
The penultimate day of the trial, the lawyer of the newspaper has started an argument in the form of the indictment. Sasha Wass has étrillé the excesses of the actor 57 years old, “prone to mood swings irrational” when he drank and consumed drugs.
“Mr. Depp has given a name to this entity, “the monster””, a-t-she pleaded. The state in which the actor is sometimes found because of its excesses, prevent him from having memories, ” she says.
A wealth of evidence came in the eyes of the lawyer of the newspaper of general circulation prove the violence of Johnny Depp to Amber Heard.
No witness has witnessed the violence, she conceded, but by nature, violence between spouses take place “behind closed doors”, “the victim may love the author,” the fear and refuse to complain.
Amber Heard “loved” Johnny Depp, whom she had met in 2011 on the set of Rum Express, the beginnings of their relationship, at a time when Johnny Depp was “clean“, were “idyllic,” said Sasha Wass. But from march 2013, Johnny Depp has been caught up by his old demons.
“Johnny Depp knew that drugs and alcohol could turn into a monster,” said the lawyer.
This cocktail adds a “catalyst” to the “explosion” of violence Johnny Depp: the “jealousy” of the actor with respect to Amber Heard, against the former companion of the american actress, or men, with which he lent relations extra-marital.
Role reversal
Amber Heard, she had hoped to bring out the man she loved to his addictions. In the Face of what the lawyer describes as “overwhelming evidence of domestic violence”, Johnny Depp answered that it is a set-up of the part of Amber Heard and her friends. The thesis of a conspiracy planned is “laughable,” said the lawyer.
Sasha Wass has blasted the “attempts” of Johnny Depp “reverse the roles”. Drink, drugs, violence, when Johnny Depp is concerned, he accuses Amber of Heard of the same ailments, she pleaded, the justice is not there to determine who drank the most, who has taken more drugs”.
“Regardless of the court to find out if Amber heard has made the shots or even lost her nerves, she argued, the question is whether Mr. Depp has committed violence illegal against Ms. Heard”, that is to say outside the context of legitimate self-defence.
It has rejected the thesis of Amber Heard, driven by the lure of financial gain, recalling that the divorce agreement entered into between the two spouses provided that the millions of dollars paid by Johnny Depp would be destined to associations fighting against violence against women.
Amber Heard is not at the origin of this trial, has yet pointed out the lawyer. “It is not a party to this trial and she told the court from the witness box that the last thing she wanted was that she or Johnny Depp to be ridiculed.”
The trial will conclude Tuesday with the arguments of the lawyers of Johnny Depp. The judgement will then be reserved to a later date.