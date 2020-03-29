The defendants in the “first Simferopol group” got in the cooler in the colonies of Russia
The defendants in the “case of Hizb ut-Tahrir” (Simferopol, the first group) the eider of Salaidinov, Teymur Abdullayev and Emil Ramadanov are in a punishment cell after transfer to the Russian penal colony IK-2 and IK-16 city of Salavat in Russia.
According to him, colonies which contain Crimean political prisoners, visited a local lawyer, at the request of the Crimean colleagues.
“He visited the IK-2, which are eider of Salaidinov and Teymur Abdullayev. Eider on arrival immediately reprimanded, because I did not properly bed received 10 days in punishment cell, after that several times received the sanction… about Teymur Abdullayev, a colleague also reports that from the first days he, according to the logic of the administration, “violator”. From the second day practically he is in a punishment cell for various frivolous reasons. It was not greeted with the property, don’t make the bed, then mikamura “communication” was”, – the lawyer told.
He noted that, according to Abdullayev, the administration of the colony thus he is under pressure, trying to persuade to cooperate.
“Also, our colleague visited the IK-16, where he visited Emil Gimadieva, who reported that colony fell on 15 February and from 15 February to date, almost is also in solitary confinement, also on spurious grounds. It did not come to charge, allegedly sleeping in the daytime on the bed and such violations,” – said the lawyer.
As for Uzeyir Abdullayev, he was not in solitary, only received a verbal sanction to the quarantine, told Semelai.
“He (Uzeyir Abdullayev – ed.) nose, constant runny nose, which became chronic and not treated in prison,” added the lawyer.
According to him, information about the location of Rustem Ismailov in IK-16 Salavat lawyer is not confirmed, and where is he today contains is unknown.
Earlier it was reported that the defendants in the first of Simferopol “on Hizb ut-Tahrir” was taken to the penal colony of the city of Salavat in Bashkortostan Republic, Russian for punishment according to the verdict of the court.
Earlier, the mother of the brothers Abdullaevich said that Teymur was moved to the Russian investigative isolator stroke, and his brother Uzeyir problems with heart and kidneys.
As reported, the Supreme court of Russia of 24 December 2019 changed the sentence defendants in the “case of Hizb ut-Tahrir” (Simferopol, the first group). Prison terms for inhabitants of the Crimea decreased by 6 months.
Thus, Uzeyir?Abdullayev was sentenced to 12 years and 6 months? conclusions Rustem Ismailov 13 years and 6 months, Emil Ramadanov 11 years and 6 months, eider of Salaidinov 11 years and 6 months. Teymur Abdullayev after the revision of the verdict was 16 years and 6 months prison, while it has administrativnyy supervision for a period of 1 year and 4 months.
Southern district military court in Rostov-on-don sentenced the defendants in this case in June 2019.
The Ministry of foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed strong protest in connection with the verdict and called for increased sanctions pressure on Russia.