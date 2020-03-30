The defender of “Montreal” will pay physicians meals in restaurants
March 30, 2020
The defender of “Montreal” Geoff Petrie together with his wife Julie will pay for the dinners the physicians in the two restaurants in the amount of $2.5 thousand, according to the club’s official website.
“We will do everything to demonstratsii our appreciation. Want to show that we support physicians and help them. Now our thoughts and prayers.”
In Canada contracted the coronavirus 7286 people, of which 65 died and 466 were recovered.
Karen Aghabekyan.