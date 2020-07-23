The defense of the Habs takes the hair of the beast
Paul Chiasson The canadian Press
Even if Claude Julien insisted that it was too early to make decisions on the alignment and defensive of the Canadian to provide against the Penguins, he has admitted to have the eye open to the training.
The defense of the Montreal canadiens might not be so bald, that it eventually face the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Brett Kulak and Xavier Ouellet trained for the first time since the beginning of phase 3 of the relaunch of the NHL on Wednesday, while all the players invited to the camp of montreal, except Kulak and Alexander Romanov, took part in the regular session.
Kulak and Ouellet have done exercises prior to the start of the workout, and then Ouellet was accompanied to the main group a little later. Kulak took the leadership of the locker room.
Forwards Phillip Danault and Ryan Poehling, the defenders Cale Fleury and Victor Mete, as well as the goaltender Cayden Primeau had also rejoined the main group in training. They trained in a separate group before their teammates since last Friday.
Ouellet had skated with his teammates a few times during phase 2, but had not set foot on the ice at the Bell sports Complex since the 9th of July. Kulak had not yet been seen on the ice.
The Canadian had not been able to provide explanations for their absence under the policy of the NHL on the ads on injuries and illnesses during phases 3 and 4 of the stimulus. Head coach Claude Julien has just said on Wednesday that it was ” impossible for him [Kulak] to train with the team “.
The two players will probably have a bit of catching up to do in their fitness program, but their availability for the qualifying round in the face of the Penguins would add depth to the defense of the Habs. Mete, Ben Chiarot and Gustav Olofsson were the only three defenders left-handers to the training since the beginning of phase 3.
“It was beautiful to see [Kulak and Ouellet] on the ice, has simply said Julien. We hope to see Kulak with the group as soon as possible. “
Kulak has appeared in 56 games with the Canadian this season, collecting seven assists. Ouellet has played 12 games with the big club and has scored two aids, in addition to compete in 39 meetings with the Rocket of Laval, in the american hockey League.
Shea Weber, Jeff Petry, Chiarot and possibly Mete are the only defenders assured of a position now. Kulak will most likely have a place in training if he is fit enough to face the Penguins on the 1st of August. There remains, therefore, one or two positions to gain within the brigade of the Habs.
“We’re going to assess which is the best option in the face of the Penguins, who knows a good camp, who is the best player to have in our training, said Julien. There are several players who are trying to prove that they can help us win. “
Even if Julian insisted that it was too early to take decisions, he has admitted to have the eye open to the training. The Canadian has organized a game simulated in 40 minutes Wednesday.
“When we’re made our to be a tough game, it will be easier to get an idea of the composition of our group. And in the games simulated, you can note certain things — what players make intelligent games and what players are trying to force the game or commit turnovers, mentioned Julien.
Change of destination
The Canadian announced that Romanov would finally begin its quarantine of seven days in Montreal, rather than Toronto as announced on Tuesday, following a request by the NHL.
“As far as I know, it is in the hands of the league, is simply to tell Julian about this. When a decision is made, we adjust. “
Once her quarantine is finished, the Romanovs will be able to train with his new teammates. However, it will not be eligible to play during the qualification round in the face of the Penguins.
The Russian 20-year-old has officially signed a contract for the rookie three seasons with the Habs last week.