The deferment of the work of the national Assembly extended until may 5,
Photo: Jarvis Baker Getty Images
The parties have agreed to sharing time with the ministers in the framework of parliamentary committees, virtual which will be held from 24 April to 1 may.
On the 17th of march last, the 125 elected officials had announced an adjournment till the 21st of April, next Tuesday.
The leaders of the various political parties represented in the national Assembly have agreed that the ministers and mps to remain present on the ground to support their fellow citizens and answer their questions about the pandemic of the novel coronavirus.
The parties have also agreed to sharing time with the ministers in the framework of parliamentary committees, virtual which will be held from 24 April to 1 may. The schedule of hearings will be made public later.
The government house leader, Simon Jolin-Barrette, believes that this new postponement will allow the government to remain engaged and to focus its efforts to manage the current crisis in public health.
The parliamentary leader of the official opposition, the liberal mna Marc Tanguay, adds that the technology makes it very easy to trade on major decisions taken by the government.