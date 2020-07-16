The demands of combat sports have not progressed
Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for Education and responsible for status of women
The demands of combat sports, as much of the federations of amateur sports than professional promoters, still have not found an attentive ear from the government of quebec.
Questioned about this, the minister for Education and responsible for status of women, Isabelle Charest, has admitted to having some sort of hands tied.
“Of course, the folder is in the hands of public Health. Our role is to support the sports and federations in the implementation of different protocols, she explained Wednesday. It is certain that to see how it evolves with the sport, which have resumed their activities using necessarily the folder of combat sports. Now, it is in the hands of the public Health, which gives its approval for the re-opening of a given sector. We continue to work with (combat sports) and we will facilitate discussions with the public Health and, ultimately, the resumption of their activities. “
Ms. Charest adds to be sensitive to the concerns of the federations of combat sports.
“Sure it worries me, in the same way that since the beginning of the pandemic, I had this great concern for all athletes to ensure that they take the training, the minister said. Now, it remains this group of combat sports. I have a lot of empathy and I can understand their dismay, they are the last to not be able to resume their activities. It is a big concern on my part, but I repeat: it is public Health that is going to give his approval. We continue to support them in their efforts. “
Some of these sports will be represented at the olympic Games in Tokyo, pushed back to the summer of 2021. These measures adopted by the public Health will not fail to disturb the training plans and the process skills of their athletes.
“Each situation is specific to each sport, every athlete, and under what conditions they will resume training. Some athletes, unfortunately, were forced into exile to resume training. One understands it. Our role is to ensure that they are able to resume their activities as quickly as possible. “
Last week, the ministry of Health and social Services declined an interview request from The Canadian Press on this subject. A spokesman has, however, indicated that “for the moment, public Health, and experts assess that the risk of spread is greater in the case of fighting of any kind. This is why they don’t recommend back”.
“The sweat, blood and saliva are very present during a match, and even exceed the two meters away when shots are given, continued the spokesperson. The risks are therefore greater for a spread. “