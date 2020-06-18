The deputies bloquistes slamming the door of the Bedroom, because that Singh speaks
The leader of the NDP Jagmeet Singh in Ottawa, Wednesday
Share
June 18, 2020 11: 10 am
Updated at 15h13
Share
The deputies bloquistes slamming the door of the Bedroom, because that Singh speaks
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The bloquistes have not been able to prevent Jagmeet Singh to speak in the Commons, Thursday, the day after the insult launched by the chief neo-democrat to a member of parliament bloquiste. They have, therefore, decided to leave and not be there every time that Dr. Singh will talk about.
As soon as the leader of the New democratic Party (NDP) stood up to ask a question, as it is customary to do so four days per week, in committee of the whole to discuss the COVID-19, the whip bloquiste Claude DeBellefeuille jumped to make a call to the regulations.
“He has insulted the member of parliament for La Prairie, Alain Therrien (…). He was treated four times for “racist,””, – emphasized the mp.
“It has also challenged your authority when you ask them to apologize, he refused. You have expelled from the Chamber. I you again again, Mr. chairman, not to recognize it today”, she pleaded to the referee of the Commons.
The chairman Anthony Rota has then relied on the parliamentary rules specific to explain why Mr Singh could be in the same setting as the day before and take word.
Mr Singh was expelled during a meeting normal Room on Wednesday. Thursday, it was in committee of the whole.
“I spent a regulation… in the House,” replied the chairman Anthony Rota to Ms. DeBellefeuille, promising a decision for the future of Mr Singh in the Room where it will be again convened, 8 July, for a day.
“I’m going to take the time to think about it and have an answer (…) before the next session (of the Room). For today, in the committee, we will continue as normal. Then, I recognize Mr. Singh”, he decided.
“If an mp, a party leader, to insult another member, that is what will happen to us all here? You have the right to insult a colleague, and you have a full day of expulsion only. It is not serious, Mr. president,” protested the whip bloquiste.
The president having ruled, Mr. Singh was able to follow it up by asking questions to the prime minister on his intentions to address concretely the systemic racism.
The three deputies bloquistes on-site, Ms. DeBellefeuille, Mr. Therrien and Marilène Gill, stood up and walked out.
“As long as the leader of the NDP do not condone not, the mps of the Bloc québécois will not sit in the presence of Jagmeet Singh,” wrote The canadian Press, a spokesman for the training policy, specifying that the boycott would prosecute only during the speaking time of Mr Singh.
In the morning, the chief bloquiste, Yves-François Blanchet, had indicated that it would not pass the sponge as Mr. Singh had no excuses.
In the neo-democrats, it is estimated that the penalty imposed by the president of the Chamber, the expulsion of Mr. Singh, is complete. And still no mention of an apology.
Mr. Singh has called “racist,” mp Alain Therrien, parliamentary leader bloquiste, because the Block was refused unanimously by the Chamber for the adoption of a motion that asserts that there is systemic racism in the RCMP.
Block explained that as he had to support an application to a neo-democratic to a study, in parliamentary committee, the systemic racism in the police, including the RCMP, the motion was premature.
According to Mr. Blanchet, since Wednesday afternoon, the social media in its training policy are assailed by accusations of racism.
“It is deplorable for all the elect and for all the people who work for the Bloc québécois. We all deal with racists at the same time, in a pile”, he reported, during a press briefing Thursday morning.
The Bloc québécois has refused to say whether he contemplated the possibility of legal action, Mr Singh had repeated the insult out of the Room, Wednesday, at the end of the day, without the protection of parliamentary privilege.
“I have a huge discomfort with this story. I have tremendous discomfort with the idea that it stretches and it still persists. (…) I would like it to end up”, replied Mr. Blanchet.
At the party, it indicates that Alain Therrien “is considering its various options” and that the decision to go further or not will be hers.