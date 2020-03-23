The dermatologist told about the connection of toilet paper and cancer

With the epidemic of the coronavirus toilet paper has become one of the most sought after products, which began to stock people. The doctor-the dermatologist Irina Skorohodova warns: use of this hygiene products in a certain way is associated with the development of dangerous diseases.

Skorohodova explained that some defective samples can contain part of the lead, and when used to give impetus to the process that drives the development of hemorrhoids, inflammatory processes, cancer of the rectum.

As for flavored, colored varieties of toilet paper, they can be additives (flavors, colors, etc.), causing allergic reactions, irritation of the skin.

“Toilet paper must be made from pure pulp. Various impurities can only do harm. Choose colorless, white paper with average cost,” shared the recommendation of the dermatologist.