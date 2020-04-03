The destruction of nature, a source of pandemics
Jekesai Njikizana Agence France-presse
The new coronavirus may have come from the pangolin, a mammal that is little known here, who lives in Africa and Asia, where it is the subject of a poaching industry that serves mainly to feed the chinese market.
By focusing on a mode of life which destroys ecosystems, and disrupts the climate and markets are increasingly wild animal species, mankind is exposed directly to the propagation of viruses that are potentially fatal. The current crisis, which was largely predictable, so should we encourage to better protect the natural environment, in order to limit the risk of global pandemics like the Covid-19.
In the disaster movie Outbreak, released in 1995, an epidemic broke out on american soil by means of a small monkey. The animal, a carrier of a virus that is fatal to humans, has been captured in Africa to be sold in a pet store in the United States. This is where it bites a person who, by taking then the plane becomes a vector of propagation at scale of the disease.
If the scenario seemed at the time fall into the science-fiction, it turns out today that he was not completely unfounded. Of course, it is still unclear what is the precise origin of the coronavirus that caused the pandemic of the COVID-19, but it is “very likely” that the virus has been transmitted from an animal to a human, underlines Cécile Aenishaenslin, a professor of epidemiology at the Faculty of veterinary medicine of the University of Montreal.
Analyses have already established a link with a virus that is found in the pangolin, a mammal that is little known here, who lives in Africa and Asia, where it is the subject of a poaching industry that serves mainly to feed the chinese market. The virus can also come from the bats, which would have been able to pass it on to an animal that has served to” intermediate host ” to humans.
This is what had happened to the severe acute respiratory Syndrome (SARS), a coronavirus lethal that had spread in 2003. In this case, it was transmitted to humans, in China, passing through the civet, a mammal, sold alive in the markets of the country. The animal had probably been infected first by the bat. In a study published in 2007 in the journal of american academic Clinical Microbiology Reviews, researchers had also concluded that the strong presence of coronaviruses in the chiroptera, combined with the “culture” of consumption of” exotic animals “in China, and it represented a real” ticking time bomb ” of health.
This chain of transmission from animal to human as no surprise to scientists, who have already made the same type of rapprochement with other viruses. They have been many this week to emphasize the links that exist between the destruction of natural habitats (deforestation, intensive agriculture, urbanisation, etc), the commercialization of wild species and the spread of large-scale viruses such as the COVID-19.
“It is essential to leave wild animals in their natural environment. Some are reservoirs of pathogenic organisms which we, humans, are sensitive. Normally these animals in their ecosystem, should not meet the human being. By destroying their habitat, by manipulating them, consuming them, thus bringing them back to our contact, we are creating the conditions favourable to health crises, ” says the biologist Sheryl Fink of the international Fund for the protection of animals.
Alarm Signal
The current situation is therefore a real “alarm signal” which shows us that the human ” playing with fire “, warned Thursday the director of the united Nations program for the environment, Inger Andersen, in an interview with the british daily The Guardian. “Never has there been so many opportunities for transmission of pathogens from wild and domestic animals to humans. “
Our lifestyle and our vision of development “, can promote the spread of these viruses “, also supports Ms. Aenishaenslin. “If the destruction of natural habitats, animal populations will have to move. They will be more stressed and more likely to be infected and excrete the virus. They will also cross the human more frequently, but also other species that can become intermediaries of transmission. “
A report published last year by experts of the united Nations illustrates the scale of the destruction in progress. Specifically, the footprint of human activity is more and more invasive, since 75 % of the entire terrestrial environment is ” severely altered “, as 66 % of marine environments. And to this we must add the growth of over 100 % in urban areas since 1992, in a context of continuous growth of the world population.
This degradation of the living fabric of the planet is amplified by the effects of climate change, underlines Cécile Aenishaenslin. “Because of global warming transforms ecosystems by inducing imbalances, especially for animal species. Therefore, it promotes the emergence of phenomena such as what we see currently, with the COVID-19. “
Added to this is the illegal trade of wild animals alive or dead, a phenomenon that strikes more than 30,000 species, which increases the risk of virus transmission and that derives often directly from economic misery. “Why is it that you are participating in the wildlife trade or poaching ? It stems from the poverty and food insecurity of hundreds of millions of human beings in the world, ” argues dr Aenishaenslin. Even at the local level, the poaching can have a major impact on health. In Africa, the scientific analyses have established a link between the consumption of gorilla meat, and various outbreaks of Ebola hemorrhagic fever.
Complex problem
In a context where the humanity will be faced with the prospect of pandemics, life-threatening on a large scale in the coming years, it is imperative to draw lessons from the findings present, ” stresses epidemiologist Cécile Aenishaenslin. “It would be important to recognize the interconnections between ecosystems and humans, but also be conscious of the fact that we all have a role to play in the preservation of ecosystems and animals. It is important to preserve our own health. “
“It puts a lot of energy at the moment to cope with the crisis. It is important. But it will also work to improve our relationship with nature, in order to restore a certain balance. We must ask ourselves how it operates, but also the animal populations, in order to reduce the pressure on ecosystems, and therefore slow down the frequency of events like those currently known “, she adds.
The COVID-19, however, has had the effect of pushing back to an undetermined date an important summit of the united Nations that was to lead to fix this year’s international objectives of protection of global biodiversity over the next decade. The measures key to curbing the destruction of ecosystems of the planet will have to wait.