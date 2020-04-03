The deteriorating situation in the accommodation centres for elderly
According to figures made public, more than 60% of the CHSLD du Québec reported one or more cases confirmed or suspected of COVID-19.
The pressure rises in the environments where we live, more than 145,000 seniors in Quebec are often poorly equipped to treat the patients with the COVID-19.
Given that 566 of the approximately 2600 living environments for seniors in Quebec are now hit by the COVID-19, the government Legault maintains that it is necessary to avoid the more possible the transfer of these persons to the hospitals and heal the sick, aged on site, in separate units.
At least that is what was repeated Thursday in a press briefing the prime minister, François Legault, and the minister of Health, Danielle McCann, are interviewed on the outbreak of the event which is attended by various centres hosting some 150,000 seniors in Quebec.
Despite the growing concern of many families, the prime minister Legault and the director of public health, Horacio Arruda, refused Thursday to make public the list of institutions affected and the exact number of seniors with, citing the confidentiality of the residents and the staff. The latter maintained that all managers of homes where cases should “ideally” contact the families to keep them informed.
It is essential, in NURSING homes, even at the level of the private residences, which have a certain staff to provide care on site when it is possible, […] to not transfer the person to the hospital
— Danielle McCANN
The figures made public Thursday set to 165 of 269 NURSING homes, public and private institutes related to one or more cases confirmed or suspected of COVID-19, more than 60 % of the CHSLD du Québec. 204 private residences for seniors (EPS) on 1743 identify also cases, 12 intermediate resources or family on 83.
These last few days, extensive outbreaks have resulted in deaths and dozens of infections, especially in CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci in Montreal (7 deaths and 25 infections), the CHSLD The Arrow of Shawinigan (3 deaths and a quarantine of infections), in several CHSLD de Laval (4 deaths), while 6 deaths were confirmed at the wing geriatric hospital Maisonneuve-Rosemont on Thursday.
Lack of local
Pressed with questions about this, the prime minister, Legault has said that it was not desirable to transfer seniors. “It is essential, in NURSING homes, even at the level of the private residences, which have a certain staff to provide care on site when it is possible, […] to not transfer the person to the hospital. If it is required, yes, we will transfer the person to the hospital. But it is necessary to give care to the lowest possible on-site “, added the minister McCann.
The minister believes that, by creating separate living units and separate teams, it is possible to limit the contagion in progress. On account of the reorganization of work, precisely to reduce the number of people […] in contact in a given residence “, she said.
However, NURSING and RPA say that they are sometimes incapable of creating such conditions, including the small communities with no facilities or personnel sufficient to create separate teams. “A lot of the residences are occupied at 99 % and does not have a place to create “hot zone”, ” says Yves Desjardins, p.-d. g. of the Regroupement québécois des résidences pour aînés (RQRA).
Fifteen NURSING homes have received in recent days, the order of the health authorities to accommodate in their walls of patients with the COVID-19 came from private homes or hospitals. The ministry of Health has not been able Thursday night to confirm the number of NURSING homes affected by this.
It is, however, the case of the accommodation Centre of the Hotel-Dieu of Saint-Hyacinthe, which houses 400 people and has had to accommodate 25 patients with COVID-19 on one of its floors unoccupied. A situation that is of concern to the employees, who fear that this too great proximity may lead to the contamination of other residents.
The wolf in the sheepfold
For the provincial association of users ‘committees (RPCU), this situation is to” introduce the wolf in the sheepfold “.
“Our attendants provide care and meals to five, six, seven residents. They do not have equipment to provide acute care to seriously ill patients, ” says Patricia Gagné, director of the RPCU. According to that, some employees are starting to invoke their right of “refusal of work” because of the risk posed by this cohabitation.
But the minister, Legault has good hope of being able to rely on the staff, because of the increase of $ 4 hourly wage announced for the attendants. When he understood the wish of Quebecers who wish to withdraw from their parents, confined in residences plagued with cases of infection, the director of public health said that ” this is not a good idea to go to join relatives who are in the risk group if it is in an area where it’s hot “.