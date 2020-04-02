The developers of Rogue Legacy hinted at the second part
Independent canadian Studio Cellar Door Games, famous action-platformer Rogue Legacy, in my microblog hinted clearly at the second part.
Published by the developers of the iconic image emblazoned sword from the first game with a large numeral 2 on top. Concept art while accompanied by the hashtag April2nd (April 2).
Despite the fact that Moscow time the tweet was published on 2 August, in some regions at this moment still continued the April fool’s Day, in connection with which the teaser has caused the players some doubts.
The developers are in no hurry to clarify what is happening. Instead, the authors Rogue Legacy jokingly answer fans ‘ questions about the real purpose of the image and pretend to be ignorant.
– CellarDoorGames (@CellarDoorGames) April 1, 2020
By itself, the teaser continue Rogue Legacy not enough like a joke, but the same could be said about the screenshots DuckTales QuackShots, which turned out to be an April fool’s joke.
What to Rogue Legacy, it came out on PC back in 2013, and subsequently made it to the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita (2014), Xbox One (2015), Nintendo Switch (2018) and iOS devices (2019).
Rogue Legacy is a fantasy action-platformer with elements of games of the genre rohlik. After the death of the character, control passes to one of his descendants with a unique feature (color blindness, dwarfism and the like).