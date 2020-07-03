The development of a vaccine against the coronavirus is progressing well
Photo by electron microscopy of SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)
July 3, 2020 8.16 a.m
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – The development of a vaccine against the coronavirus is progressing well, said two different sources in the last few days.
In the United Kingdom, professor Sarah Gilbert, who is part of the team of Oxford University of which the candidate vaccine would be one of the most advanced in the world, has told a parliamentary committee that this vaccine generated good immune response in volunteers who received it.
Ms. Gilbert has declined to say when the vaccine would be offered to the population, but 8,000 people are now taking part in the phase 3 clinical study that needs to measure more precisely the effectiveness.
In the United States, the team formed by the White House to develop a vaccine before the end of the year was assured a senate committee that it is on track to achieve this goal.
The phase 3 clinical study of the vaccine developed by the firm Moderna, which must begin in the coming days and will involve about 30,000 people.
The director of the National Institutes of Health, dr. Francis S. Collins, said he is “optimistic” to be able to count on a vaccine by the end of 2020. Approximately 300 million doses would then be available at the beginning of 2021.