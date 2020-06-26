The development of the city centre of Rimouski will begin this year
The development of the city centre of Rimouski, which includes the demolition of the shopping centre The Great Place, will go ahead this year.
June 25, 2020 23h11
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
The development of the city centre of Rimouski, which includes the demolition of the shopping centre The Great Place, we are talking about for a dozen years and who is on the point of falling in ruin, will go ahead this year. It is said, on Thursday, the mayor Marc Parent.
The development project will be rolled out in four phases. The first will be to construct a building on the current site of the Grande Place. It is a project estimated at$ 55 million, promoted by Group Selection, that has a retirement home situated next to the disused building. “Group Selection requires 18 months to complete its work,” said Mr. Parent. Therefore, the demolition will be in 2020 and the start of work in 2021. In the best-case scenario, the construction of the replacement project will take us to the end of the year 2022.” But before that, the mayor ensures that the City is working with Group Selection in the hope to be able to finalize the change in zoning to be able to issue the permit for demolition.
No other work in the city centre
As this is a major project, the elected, warns that there will be impacts very important on the traffic in the city centre. That is why it indicates that it will become impossible, for his municipal administration, to go forward with the work provided for in the development plan of the city centre. “A work of such magnitude, it would be unrealistic to think that we can move forward with other work in the city centre of Rimouski, which would turn no more no less in a war zone, and that would have impacts strong negative impacts on our businesses.” It is for this reason that the municipal council has decided to postpone it to 2022 the plans and specifications of the second phase of development of the city centre of Rimouski.
Marc Parent wishes to clarify that the work is not simply to improve the aesthetics of the city centre. “There is talk of major work, which will require interventions to be extremely important and work very, very costly that will need to be funded at 100% by the citizens of Rimouski.” However, if this decision is delayed to 2022, it will allow for the evaluation of plans and specifications in the same year and work began the following year.
Mayor Parent argues that it is quite understandable that the timeframes for these works have been delayed. “We have all experienced the impacts of the COVID-19. The clientele of tenants of Group Selection, these are the people who are most at risk. Therefore, it was quite normal, for Group Selection, to focus its efforts more to ensure the protection of its residents, which has had an impact on the time associated with the development of plans for the replacement project.”