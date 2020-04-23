“The devisement du monde”: the emotion to the story
In The “devisement du monde”, Kevin McCoy goes to the bedside of his dying father.
February 13, 2020
Updated on February 17, 2020 at 13h09
“The devisement du monde”: the emotion to the story
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
CRITICAL / The man of the theatre Kevin McCoy loop a large loop in his career these days Diamond completing his Triptych of migration”. With the piece “The devisement of the world”, he brings the audience into his suitcases. A journey that it is good to follow in his moving first half, but runs out of steam in a second act more anecdotal.
With The devisement of the world, Kevin McCoy completes a trilogy of theatre that began in 2006 with Elsewhere , and continued in 2015 with Norge. The first show was rooted in the theme of immigration to Quebec, including his own, who has moved to its new home in the capital in 1996. The second was particular to his relationship with his mother in a continuation of his roots in Norway. With the third component, the paternal is the honor, at the hour of farewell, and in a highlight of a love of travel in general, and of the travels of Marco Polo in particular.
The thread of this show very well served by this video, we will go from Venice to Chicago to the Mongolian steppes. In the first city, starting point of the famous merchant, the investigation of McCoy with a friend (Louis Fortier) is interrupted by a phone call informing her that her father is dying. The author, director and actor, who interprets his own role, and will rush to her bedside to accompany him during his last days.
The travels of Marco Polo are featured in The “devisement du monde” by Kevin McCoy.
The Sun, Erick Labbé
In this room of a palliative care unit in Chicago, he will make knowledge attendants of great humanity (interpreted by Louis Fortier and Sarangerel Tserenpil, which will also serve as the guide to McCoy later in the show). While his father is still sleeping and time is running out, our man — extremely nice — it will have a whole bunch of emotions up to the time of the great departure. The use of technology is crucial here in these farewell that go straight to the heart.
Mongolia
The second part of the Devisement of the world , we are transported back in Mongolia. Yet shorter than the first, it seems unnecessarily long, and much less carrier after a first act which is so full of emotions. We understand that this journey has been crucial to the man of the theatre mournful and in the transposing on stage, he wanted to emphasize the importance to him of the meetings. The exchanges, however, seem less significant than those heard earlier, and are delivered in a way more laborious. It wanders around a little, we wonder where it wants to lead us… Especially with this impromptu visit, and watered that stretches for miles and ends in a fish tail.
One can also question the relevance of references to the character of Harlequin from the commedia dell’arte, already a bit lourdaudes in the preamble, and downright unnecessary in the end.
The bed of the father becomes for a time a venetian gondola in The “devisement du monde”.
The Sun, Erick Labbé
Kevin McCoy has the heart on hand with this show-like diary in which he gives a whole. But it can be too early in its matter the most universal, the most eloquent, the most powerful. Everything that comes after can only seem lukewarm.
The play, “the devisement du monde” is presented to the Diamond until 22 February. The three chapters of the “Triptych of migration” will be delivered at once in a marathon of theatre on 22 February.