The disappearance of a young man who could be in the East-of-Quebec

Maxime-André Brodeur, 25 years
11 July 2020 17h17
Johanne Fournier
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) request the assistance of the public to find Maxime-André Brodeur, 25, of The Guardian Angel. He was last seen Wednesday on route 132 in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, Haute-Gaspésie.
It would move to the edge of a van, Ford Transit 2015 white registered “TREATS”. “It could be in the Gaspésie or Bas-Saint-Laurent,” said the information officer from the SQ, Anik Lamirande. His relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety.”
It measures 1 meter 75 (5 feet 9 inches) tall, weighs 68 kg (150 lbs), hair is auburn and eyes pers. As a special feature, a boat and a clock are tattooed under his right forearm. It also bears the tattoo of a black heart on the top of his left pectoralis. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a tuque black, a black sweater, the strings at the neck and a red-bearded in a few days.
Any person who sees Maxime-André Brodeur is asked to contact 9-1-1. Also, any information that could lead to find it can be communicated in a confidential manner to the central hub of criminal information of the SQ at 1 800 659-4264.