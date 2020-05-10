The disappearance of SARS, or why we needed a vaccine for the COVID-19
Marilyn J. Roossink
Professor of plant pathology and environmental microbiology, Pennsylvania State University
SCIENCE IN ITS WORDS / Some wonder why the new coronavirus that has paralysed the whole world then that this was not the case with another coronavirus, deadly, SARS, which hit in 2003.
Others would like to know why it is so urgent to develop a vaccine to stop the spread of the coronavirus as a vaccine was not necessary for SARS.
I study the virus and I’m so fascinated by their complexity that I have written a book on the subject. The history of SARS and its new cousin, which causes the Covid-19, the SARS-CoV-2, shows how the virus can be unpredictable, especially when they pass from animals to humans. The understanding of emerging infectious diseases must be a priority. SARS, which killed about one infected person in ten, proved to be very deadly, but eventually disappeared, somewhat mysterious.
Appearance of a new virus
SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, is observed for the first time in the Guangdong province, China, in November 2002, when doctors discovered a type of pneumonia unusual. But the disease is not reported to the world health Organization.
In February 2003, other cases make their appearance in Hanoi, Vietnam, and a doctor who subsequently died, examines a patient in this city. On 10 march, he reported to the main office of the WHO the presence of a significant outbreak of a new disease.
Meanwhile, a doctor from Guangdong province travelled to hong Kong and stayed at the Metropole hotel, where many international travelers. He was infected by what we now call the SARS-CoV-1 and it transmits the virus to at least a dozen clients of the hotel. Two people return to Canada and related to the virus. Another returns in Ireland, one in the United States, three are in Singapore and one in Vietnam. In addition, a few people are hospitalized in hong Kong, which leads to an outbreak in a hospital in the city.
From that moment on, the SARS is spreading all over the world, although most of the cases occur in Asia. The virus is aggressive and deadly. Patients typically show symptoms two or three days after being infected. There have been few cases of infections without symptoms, as we see with the Covid-19. The masks appear, we place scanners thermal in the main public places of assembly in China and in other Asian regions, it establishes quarantines. The viral infection reaches its climax at the end of may 2003, and then it disappears. The strict measures of quarantine have been successful and, in July 2003, WHO declared that the threat is ruled out.
In total, there has been a little more than 8000 cases of SARS-CoV-1 and about 700 deaths. In the United States, there have been 29 confirmed cases and no deaths. The economy of hong Kong, with a strong tourism component, was seriously affected by the SARS outbreak of 2003, as the tourism industry in the u.s. is currently one of the sectors of the economy most affected by SARS-CoV-2.