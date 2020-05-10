The disappearance of SARS, or why we needed a vaccine for the COVID-19

May 10, 2020 4: 00

The disappearance of SARS, or why we needed a vaccine for the COVID-19

Marilyn J. Roossink

Professor of plant pathology and environmental microbiology, Pennsylvania State University

SCIENCE IN ITS WORDS / Some wonder why the new coronavirus that has paralysed the whole world then that this was not the case with another coronavirus, deadly, SARS, which hit in 2003.

Others would like to know why it is so urgent to develop a vaccine to stop the spread of the coronavirus as a vaccine was not necessary for SARS.

I study the virus and I’m so fascinated by their complexity that I have written a book on the subject. The history of SARS and its new cousin, which causes the Covid-19, the SARS-CoV-2, shows how the virus can be unpredictable, especially when they pass from animals to humans. The understanding of emerging infectious diseases must be a priority. SARS, which killed about one infected person in ten, proved to be very deadly, but eventually disappeared, somewhat mysterious.

Appearance of a new virus

SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, is observed for the first time in the Guangdong province, China, in November 2002, when doctors discovered a type of pneumonia unusual. But the disease is not reported to the world health Organization.

In February 2003, other cases make their appearance in Hanoi, Vietnam, and a doctor who subsequently died, examines a patient in this city. On 10 march, he reported to the main office of the WHO the presence of a significant outbreak of a new disease.

Meanwhile, a doctor from Guangdong province travelled to hong Kong and stayed at the Metropole hotel, where many international travelers. He was infected by what we now call the SARS-CoV-1 and it transmits the virus to at least a dozen clients of the hotel. Two people return to Canada and related to the virus. Another returns in Ireland, one in the United States, three are in Singapore and one in Vietnam. In addition, a few people are hospitalized in hong Kong, which leads to an outbreak in a hospital in the city.

From that moment on, the SARS is spreading all over the world, although most of the cases occur in Asia. The virus is aggressive and deadly. Patients typically show symptoms two or three days after being infected. There have been few cases of infections without symptoms, as we see with the Covid-19. The masks appear, we place scanners thermal in the main public places of assembly in China and in other Asian regions, it establishes quarantines. The viral infection reaches its climax at the end of may 2003, and then it disappears. The strict measures of quarantine have been successful and, in July 2003, WHO declared that the threat is ruled out.

In total, there has been a little more than 8000 cases of SARS-CoV-1 and about 700 deaths. In the United States, there have been 29 confirmed cases and no deaths. The economy of hong Kong, with a strong tourism component, was seriously affected by the SARS outbreak of 2003, as the tourism industry in the u.s. is currently one of the sectors of the economy most affected by SARS-CoV-2.

Archives The Forum

Cousins murderers

The SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 are viruses closely related. Scientists think that they both come from bats. The genomes of RNA viruses are similar at approximately 80 %. What is this means ?

Knowing that the human genome is identical to 98 % to that of chimpanzees, one might conclude that 80 % is a low percentage. But for a virus, especially if it has an RNA genome, it is very close.

This is due to the fact that the virus can mutate very quickly. They make a lot of mistakes in copying their genome, of which they make thousands of copies in a few hours.

The two viruses have proteins very similar on the surface and use the same proteins, or receptors, of our cells to penetrate. These receptors are found on many types of cells.

Most of the studies on SARS-CoV-1 have focused on the lungs, because they are the ones who were attacked in the most serious cases of the disease, but the two viruses can infect different organs. To know the frequency at which the SARS-CoV-2 infects other organs, we will need to conduct autopsies and to understand fully the way in which the virus causes the disease.

What are the differences between the two coronaviruses, and how does it influence the course of the pandemic ? The SARS-CoV-1 was more aggressive and deadly than the SARS-CoV-2. However, the SARS-CoV-2 spreads more quickly and is sometimes asymptomatic, which means that each infected person may infect many others. We consider for the moment that each person infects, on average, three other people, but we will know with precision only after having tested a large number of people and understood the role played by asymptomatic.

The most important difference is that for SARS, contact tracing — to find out who has been exposed to a person infected by the virus — was relatively easy : while the world has had severe symptoms two or three days.

With the SARS-CoV-2, it takes up to two weeks for symptoms to appear, and many people have none. Imagine if you were asked who you have been in contact over the past two weeks ! You probably remember most of the people you’ve seen in the last two days, but since two weeks ? This essential tool for the fight against pandemics is very difficult to put in place. This means that the only safe thing to do is to maintain the quarantine for all the world until the pandemic is brought under control.

The need for a vaccine

“Is there a SARS vaccine ? Studies had been launched and one has been up to testing with animals. A whole-virus inactivated vaccine has been used in ferrets, non-human primates and mice. All vaccines have led to a protective immunity, but there were complications ; the vaccine resulted in an immune disease in animals.

It has not conducted any studies with human or in-depth research on the vaccine, because the virus is gone. Many factors have contributed to the end of the SARS-CoV-1, which may be the summer time, and certainly the quarantine strict of all those who have been in contact with infected people, but we don’t really know why the epidemic has ended. Viruses are like that, unpredictable !

For the SARS-CoV-2, are working on vaccines very different, many of which use only small portions of the virus or the RNA of the virus. This allows to circumvent the problems caused by the vaccines against the SARS-CoV-1 for which we used a larger part of the virus. The development of vaccines has a major component experimental ; the researchers make educated guesses, try different approaches and see what works. This is why many types of vaccines are tested by different laboratories in the world.

* * * * *

This text first appeared on the website of the franco-canadian of The Conversation. Reproduced with permission.

“The science in her words” is a forum where scientists of all disciplines can take the floor, either in open letters, or excerpts from books.

Le Soleil

