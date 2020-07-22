The discovery of the body of Martin Carpentier: “We are really relieved”

July 21, 2020

Jean-Pierre Moreau and Line Demers were relieved to learn that the body of Martin Carpentier has finally been found.

21 July 2020 17: 14

Updated at 19: 33

Marc Allard

The Sun

SAINT-APOLLINAIRE — Line Demers and Jean-Pierre Moreau were able to start to enjoy the summer at their cottage in Saint-Apollinaire, Tuesday, in the aftermath of the discovery of the body of Martin Carpentier in a neighbor of the rang Saint-Lazare.

Like many citizens of Saint-Apollinaire crusaders on Tuesday by The Sun, the couple breathed a huge sigh of relief in learning that Carpentier was no longer on the run. “We’re really relieved,” said Ms. Demers. When it was known that they had found, we were very happy”.

Since the father of Norah and Romy Carpentier was tracked down in the wooded area where they live, the couple who lives in the village of Saint-Apollinaire and is a fan of deer hunting had ceased to sleep at his cottage in the woods, afraid of falling down on the fugitive.

Ms. Demers and Mr. Moreau came back from time to time to ensure that their cottage had not been vandalized and they checked if Carpentier was not hidden years one of their little huts or sheds to wood. Several times, the officers from the SQ are here to do research on their land. A tape of the SQ was still visible on Tuesday.

“We are really relieved. When it was known that they had found, we were very happy with it. ”


Line Demers

On Saturday night, when the couple learned that SQ suspended the ground search, Ms. Demers and Mr. Moreau felt even more worried.

And then, Monday night, when they learned that the body of Martin Carpentier had been found, they went to the house near can to see the police operation out of their eyes.

They have been hit by the strong smell of putrefaction. “It is a smell that never forgets”, said Mr. Moreau, a former firefighter.

Pierre-Luc Aucoin, who dwells also on the rang Saint-Lazare, tells us that the tracking has been stressful for his mother, an eldest daughter, who didn’t dare to get out of his house during a game of man-hunt. “We had’t wait for it to finish,” he says.

Stuffed animals have filed for a tribute to Norah and Romy Carpentier.

Special Collaboration

Near his home, neighbors had filed numerous stuffed animals in memory of Romy, 6 years old, and Norah, age 11, found without life on the 11th of July in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire.

On the road to the Ormière, Patrick Heaven do not feel safe when he was leaving his horses at 4 o’clock in the morning. He feared he might be surprised by the fugitive. “I didn’t want to get knock out,” he said. Yes, I am big and I am big, but when the same”.

Monday evening, the Sûreté du Québec has reported to have found the body of Martin Carpentier in Saint-Apollinaire. The man, 44-year-old would have taken his own life.

READ ALSO: Martin Carpentier found dead in Saint-Apollinaire

Even if the body was not officially identified, the SQ said that “everything leads us to believe that it would be Martin Carpentier”.

The discovery of the body was made to 19h Monday, following an information that is sent to the SQ by a citizen. Carpentier was gone for 12 days.

Several items remain to be clarified in the tragedy which has carried away the two sisters Carpentier, including the reasons for the alleged abduction by the father, and the results of the autopsies of the bodies of the two girls.

The Sûreté du Québec announced Tuesday afternoon that it would make the point Wednesday at 14: 30 at the general headquarters of the SQ in Montreal.

Le Soleil

