The discovery of the body of Martin Carpentier: “We are really relieved”
Jean-Pierre Moreau and Line Demers were relieved to learn that the body of Martin Carpentier has finally been found.
Share
21 July 2020 17: 14
Updated at 19: 33
Share
The discovery of the body of Martin Carpentier: “We are really relieved”
Marc Allard
The Sun
SAINT-APOLLINAIRE — Line Demers and Jean-Pierre Moreau were able to start to enjoy the summer at their cottage in Saint-Apollinaire, Tuesday, in the aftermath of the discovery of the body of Martin Carpentier in a neighbor of the rang Saint-Lazare.
Like many citizens of Saint-Apollinaire crusaders on Tuesday by The Sun, the couple breathed a huge sigh of relief in learning that Carpentier was no longer on the run. “We’re really relieved,” said Ms. Demers. When it was known that they had found, we were very happy”.
Since the father of Norah and Romy Carpentier was tracked down in the wooded area where they live, the couple who lives in the village of Saint-Apollinaire and is a fan of deer hunting had ceased to sleep at his cottage in the woods, afraid of falling down on the fugitive.
Ms. Demers and Mr. Moreau came back from time to time to ensure that their cottage had not been vandalized and they checked if Carpentier was not hidden years one of their little huts or sheds to wood. Several times, the officers from the SQ are here to do research on their land. A tape of the SQ was still visible on Tuesday.
“We are really relieved. When it was known that they had found, we were very happy with it. ”
—
Line Demers
On Saturday night, when the couple learned that SQ suspended the ground search, Ms. Demers and Mr. Moreau felt even more worried.
And then, Monday night, when they learned that the body of Martin Carpentier had been found, they went to the house near can to see the police operation out of their eyes.
They have been hit by the strong smell of putrefaction. “It is a smell that never forgets”, said Mr. Moreau, a former firefighter.
Pierre-Luc Aucoin, who dwells also on the rang Saint-Lazare, tells us that the tracking has been stressful for his mother, an eldest daughter, who didn’t dare to get out of his house during a game of man-hunt. “We had’t wait for it to finish,” he says.