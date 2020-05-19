The disposable masks, another source of pollution, ” warns Greenpeace
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
According to Greenpeace, the solution is to ensure that the government of Quebec, which will encourage the manufacture and wearing of the mask can be reused.
Hit by the health crisis, the Quebec will also be on the arm of a serious environmental problem if he prefers disposable masks, warns Greenpeace.
The organization launches this warning at a time when the government Legault recommends “very strongly” wearing a mask in society and flirting with the idea of making it mandatory.
Last Friday, François Legault has promised the donation of one million masks to the city of Montreal and $ 6 million to transport companies in order that they can distribute masks at the entrance of their services.
The prime minister had previously indicated that Quebec would need “tens of millions” of masks.
Already, masks, and disposable gloves litter the sidewalks of the metropolis, was sorry in an interview Tuesday, Agnes Le Rouzic, responsible for the campaign Oceans and plastic in Greenpeace Canada.
These objects, which are neither recyclable nor biodegradable, in addition to being potentially contaminated, are likely to find themselves in the sewers and then in the different courses of water, ” she warns.
It calculates that a person uses, on average, three disposable masks a day.
This new form of pollution “emergent” adds to the problem that is “already extremely serious,” according to Ms. Le Rouzic, who recalls that Canada has not banned single-use plastic.
“We are in the process exacerbate the problem, she said, saying expect the Quebec most affected by the COVID-19, aware of the environmental problems most important. It was almost like having to start from scratch. “
The solution, according to Greenpeace, including the Quebec government, which will encourage the manufacture and wearing of the mask can be reused.
It is not a matter of “demonizing” the mask is disposable in times of health crisis, but to prevent against the risks to the environment, assure-t-on.
The organization is concerned by the packaging in grocery stores ; he warns against thinking that the plastic is the ” material of toilet excellence “.
Greenpeace cites two studies conducted in the United Kingdom and Germany, which show that the plastic is a material on which the virus remains viable for the longest time.