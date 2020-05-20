The disposable masks are polluting, denounces Greenpeace
Masks, non-biodegradable and potentially contaminated, are likely to find themselves largely in landfill sites, but also in the sewers and then in the different courses of water.
19 may 2020
Updated at 19h26
Caroline
The Canadian Press
Hit by the health crisis, the Quebec will also be on the arm of a serious environmental problem if he prefers disposable masks, warns Greenpeace.
The organization expresses concern at a time when the government Legault recommends “very strongly” wearing a mask in society and flirting with the idea of making it mandatory.
Last Friday, François Legault has promised the donation of one million masks to the city of Montreal and $ 6 million to the transport companies so that they can distribute masks at the entrance of their services.
The prime minister had previously indicated that Quebec would need “tens of millions” of masks.
Already, masks, and disposable gloves litter the sidewalks of the metropolis, was sorry in an interview Tuesday, Agnes Le Rouzic, responsible for the campaign Oceans and plastic in Greenpeace Canada.
These objects, non-biodegradable and potentially contaminated, are likely to find themselves largely in landfill sites, but also in the sewers and then in the different courses of water, ” she warns.
The disposable masks are typically made from a blend of synthetic fibres and of cellulose, a rubber band and a piece of metal.
They can endanger wildlife and, as the wipes, clog pipes in the networks, wastewater treatment of the cities, according to environmentalists.
Ms. Le Rouzic calculates that a person who needs to get to work and wear the mask uses an average of three disposable masks a day.
“We already have a pollution problem that is extremely severe, she said. There, we are in the process of creating another form of pollution that did not exist before, even as it has not decreased nor prohibited any of the single-use plastics that we find the most in the environment.”
She said to expect that Quebec, most affected by the COVID-19, aware of the environmental problems most important.
Solutions?
The solution, according to Greenpeace, including the Quebec government, which will encourage the local production and the port of the mask can be reused.
If priority is given to the public health, it is not too early to think about the production of masks compostable, ” adds Louise Hénault-Ethier, head of scientific projects at the David Suzuki Foundation.
“We can say : we will introduce the concepts of ecodesign in these products then, instead of ticking”, she said in an interview.
“Me, I don’t see that as embarrassing for the government at the present time to dedicate a part of his reflection, or a portion of the investment funds, to improve the environmental performance of some of the facilities that are needed,” she continued.
Ms. Hénault-Ethier believes that the federal government could also review its list of single-use plastics, by possibly including masks, gloves and visors.
The executive director of Équiterre, Colleen Thorpe, has also intervened in the debate on Tuesday. “It is very worrying to observe an increase of the single-use products, including the masks,” she told The canadian Press.
On Tuesday, the federal minister of the Environment, Jonathan Wilkinson, has declared that the pandemic disrupts the federal plan to ban the use of single-use plastic in 2021.
Although the government still intends to introduce the ban of certain plastics, the minister admits that he cannot say when this will take place.
Overpack
Greenpeace also took the opportunity Tuesday to sound the alarm on the over packaging of fruits and vegetables in some grocery stores. The plastic is not “the matter of toilet excellence”.
It would provide customers “a false sense of security”, avance-t-on, whereas the important thing is to wash its products.
To support its claim, the agency cites two studies conducted in the United Kingdom and Germany, which show that the plastic is a material on which the virus remains viable for the longest time.
“The lobbies of the plastic have really done a sacred work of sabotage to roll back all the advances that had been obtained at the level of the bans plastic bags in particular, noted Mrs. The Rouzic. It was almost like having to start from scratch.
“I think there are a lot of consumers who see it go and who are not necessarily very happy, so we will continue our work with the government”, she promised.