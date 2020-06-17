The distributors say they are in solidarity with the cinemas
The project ” ciné-parc Quebec has the lead in the wing.
June 16, 2020 17h47
Updated at 21h34
The distributors say they are in solidarity with the cinemas
Jean-François Néron
The Sun
Film distributors refuse to wear the hat for the “bad decision” made by the City of Quebec and say they are acting in solidarity with the cinemas.
“When we take a decision and that this is not good, it puts the blame on someone else,” says Andrew Noble, president of the Regroupement des distributeurs independent films from Québec (RDIFQ). He denounces as well the public release of the mayor. “The mayor has decided a case without consulting. It is expected that everyone be in agreement. And if it is not, we are all bastards”, he says, not daring to qualify the way in which Régis Labeaume has behaved in sharing with journalists in a letter that was addressed to her even before he receives it, ” he said.
“I give you an example. You will understand our position. If the mayor decides to do a buffet for free throughout the summer on the Grande-Allée for all citizens, do you think that restaurateurs would be happy”, questions there.
Mr. Noble clarified that the initial idea was good. But the game is changing with the planned re-opening by the end of June most of the theatres. “It was starting. We wanted to do it during the confinement”, he says.
The idea that the films screened by the City were not in competition with the cinemas is not the road, maintains it still.
This is also the opinion of Patrick Roy, president of films Seville. “Contrary to what was stated by the mayor, this is not a concerted action. I took this decision in the name of the films Séville”, lance-t-il, stressing that the company was not a member of the group.
Direct competition
“There is a disagreement. I made the decision in solidarity with the cinemas. Our sector has been badly affected. It is on the point of reopen and we would end up with a free offer. When we look at the frequency representations, for us, it is a direct competition with the cinema”, he explains.
Mr. Roy would have liked to be contacted earlier. “It is an unfortunate situation. He would have had the team, we speak more quickly on the project. We didn’t know that there would be eight shows per week. If it is event-driven, that is one thing. Here is a business free.”
The distributor claims to have received hardly the hard speeches of the mayor. “I can tell you that it is struggling for months to find solutions. And make me attack of the kind, I find it obnoxious.”
If the parameters of the project of the City do not change, the two men did not have the intention to respond favourably in by Friday at the request of the City as it wishes.
