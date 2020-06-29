The diving bell 2001, a space Odyssey auctioned
A rare diving suit used on the set of <em>2001, a space Odyssey</em> at a legendary stage of the cult movie of Stanley Kubrick will soon be sold at auction.
June 29, 2020 16h23
Maggy Donaldson
Agence France-Presse
Centerpiece of the sale, organized in Beverly Hills on 17 and 18 July, the suit of an astronaut is estimated to be between 200 000 and 300 000 dollars.
It is further sought that the director Stanley Kubrick is reputed to have destroyed most of the props and costumes of 2001, considered a masterpiece of the genre, to prevent it from being used in other films without his authorization.
After Jason DeBord, in charge of the auction house Julien’s Auctions, which is organizing the event, the only other major part of the film sold at auction was the space shuttle Aries 1B, which was transporting Dr. Heywood Floyd from the space station to the Moon. It had been acquired by the Academy of the Oscars in 2015 of $344,000
The diving bell put under the hammer in July was likely to have served during one of the scenes most iconic of 2001, when Dr. David Bowman (played by Keir Dullea) destroys HAL 9000, a computer who has developed a conscience and decides to kill the astronauts to be able to accomplish the mission for which it was programmed.
The suit had already been sold at auction in 1999 and has since stayed in a room at controlled temperature. “It’s a bit as if he had disappeared of the face of the Earth”, told the AFP Mr. DeBord.
2001, a space Odyssey had been selected in four categories at the Oscars and had won in the special effects, thanks to the realism with which he depicted space travel.
Among the 900 other objects put up for sale by Julien’s Auctions include the helm control used by Neil Armstrong during the Apollo 11 flight to the Moon, estimated to be between 100 000 and 200 000 dollars, as well as a glove scuba diving gear custom-designed for Armstrong.
Less space, but equally spectacular, is the famous car talking used for the tv series K 2000, Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 1982, is also in the catalog, estimated at between 100 000 and 200 000 $.
Estimated to be between 20 000 and $ 40 000, the red cape of Superman, worn by Christopher Reeves in the movie of 1978, is expected to fly to Beverly Hills next month.