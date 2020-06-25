The Dixie Chicks are débaptisent because of the link with the american Civil war
In this file photo, Emily Robison, left, and Martie Maguire, right, adjusts the hair of Natalie Maines.
June 25, 2020 17h04
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — The Dixie Chicks, a trio of country female very popular in the United States, have decided to change the name and simply call it “The Chicks”, removing the reference to “Dixie,” a nickname given to the Southern confederate slavery during the american Civil war.
The change appeared to the public on Thursday when the Chicks were presented under their new name on the platforms of webcasting their last song March March, which evokes the recent demonstrations against racism and police violence, and more broadly thematic progressive, such as the fight against firearms or the rights of sexual minorities.
“We want to be at the rendezvous with our time,” wrote the three musicians on their internet site. This change occurs after the group Lady Antebellum was renamed the Lady, recognizing the association of a part of its name with the slavery.
The Dixie , or Dixie Land “was a nickname given to the american South, including those of the slaveholders who left the Union during the american Civil war (1861-1865).
While the country is a kind prized by conservatives in the United States, the Bitches, the most well-known since the late 1990s, were noted in expressing their opposition to George W. Bush, from Texas, as they, and the war in Iraq in 2003. This position had earned it the become personae non gratae in the world of the country.