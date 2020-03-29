The doctor told me how to make a trip to the store safe
March 29, 2020 | Health | No Comments|
The medic gave tips for safe shopping and other public places.
According to him, the stores should wear gloves when taking the trolley.
In public toilets you need to use a napkin or piece of toilet paper to put water or to open the door.
The doctor also noted that it is especially important to wash your hands and handle the phones with a special antiseptic.
In addition, you should avoid contact with people who have signs of respiratory illness, large companies, and also to keep distance from each other and a half to two meters.
At the meetings should be less to hug and kiss.
The doctor said that to get rid of the threat of coronavirus it is not currently possible.