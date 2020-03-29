The doctors tell her who it is dangerous to eat tomatoes
Tomatoes are a storehouse of vitamins and antioxidants that play an important role in the control of inflammation. In particular, they contain lipoxin antioxidant that helps protect the blood vessels and heart, lower cholesterol, and fight free radicals.
Oddly enough, in the heat-treated tomatoes lipokine more than fresh. Therefore, it is useful tomato paste, preferably cooked by yourself without a large amount of salt and sugar.
Its recipe is simple – just put the tomatoes on a slow fire, adding your favorite spices. This sauce can be added to different dishes and combine with meat or fish.
However, despite the use of tomatoes, there are categories of people for whom they are contraindicated. Due to the high content of organic acids in tomatoes is not recommended to use for gastritis or gastric ulcer. People with kidney disease tomatoes also not recommended.