The domestic economy promised rapid recovery
The European Bank for reconstruction and development predicts Ukraine a short-term recession, followed by sharp recovery of the economy, which will contribute to investments in the public sector.
This Olfin learned from the publication of the voice of America.
Analysts of the EBRD stressed that the negotiations on the continuation of cooperation with IMF to the Ukrainian government needs to be a priority.
Economists emphasize that because the Ukraine is not fully integrated into the global economy. The shock will be less acute, but the decline in consumer demand inside the country and outside, we still palpable. Uncertainty in the global market will also affect not devaluation of the hryvnia and the increase in the rate of the Eurobonds.
The EBRD stressed that the banking system is in good condition for overcoming the crisis challenges.
Recall, the NBU said that the default scenario for our country is not considered.