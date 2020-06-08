Drive-ins can open from the 29th of may, to the extent that the rules of distancing physics were respected.
Share
June 7, 2020 17h24
Share
The drive-ins one of the few opportunities to exit in Quebec
Jillian Kestler-D’amours
The Canadian Press
DORVAL — The two children of Keero Birla, Kishan and Darian, talk with enthusiasm of what to expect: in less than half an hour, after sunset, they watch their first movie at a drive-in park.
“Like everyone, we are thirsty for social interaction. When we heard the news, we jumped at the opportunity,” says the father.
The City of Dorval has organized two sessions of outdoor cinema in a parking lot in front of a shopping centre.
More than a dozen rows of cars were parked Friday night in the parking lot for a screening of the English version of Sonic the hedgehog. Some had brought camping chairs and blankets, others preferred to remain in their vehicle.
And several had not forgotten their own popcorn.
“The people are tired of stay at home and do nothing, explained Sébastien Gauthier, chargé de communication Dorval. I know that everyone was anxious to get out and do something interesting.”