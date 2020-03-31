The driver apologized for the drive in gas mask
March 31, 2020 | News | No Comments|
The policeman called wearing a gas mask is disrespectful to the efforts made in terms of quarantine the Chechen leadership.
In Gudermes, Chechnya, the driver was forced to apologise for a ride in a car in a gas mask. The videotape of his conversation with the head of Department of traffic police published in Instagram emergency/Chechnya.
So, the police called the wearing of a gas mask disrespectful to “the efforts made in terms of quarantine the Chechen leadership headed by Ramzan Kadyrov”.
The man apologized and thanked Ramzan Kadyrov for the fight against the spread of coronavirus.