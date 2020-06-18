The drivers of Foodora had voted for the union
Photo: Nathan Denette, The canadian Press
Last February, the labour relations Board of Ontario had ruled that these drivers were akin to employees or dependent contractors, not independent contractors, so they had the right to unionize.
While the meal delivery service Foodora has left Canada in may, it was learned that its delivery in Toronto and Mississauga had indeed voted overwhelmingly for the union. The workers ‘ Union of postal workers (CUPW), with which they had chosen to unionize, has made it known that these drivers were spoken to 88.8 % for unionization. These are the first workers of services based on an application to unionize in Canada.
The result of the counting of the votes has only recently been announced, although the vote for union certification had taken place nine months ago. The ballots had been placed under seal, because of a dispute as to the eligibility of the vote.
88%
It is the proportion of drivers who had expressed support for unionization.
Difficult market
But Foodora announced in April that it would discontinue its operations in Canada on may 11. The company has denied that there was a link with the campaign to organise deliverers. She spoke of the conditions of the market in Canada, explaining that the canadian market was difficult and that the level of profitability was not sufficient to continue its activities.
The CUPW, meanwhile, sees this as a victory for the right to unionization. “People said that it was impossible to unionize the workers of the economy of the small jobs, but these livreuses and deliverymen come to prove that it is possible. The departure of Foodora takes nothing away from what these workers have accomplished. They have opened the way for all the people who have precarious employment can get rights and form unions, ” said Jan Simpson, national president of CUPW.