The DSP of the Gaspé peninsula and of the Islands promotes a opening more gradual
The director of public Health of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Yv Bonnier-Viger, will continue to militate for an opening for a more progressive du Bas-Saint-Laurent and the peninsula.
May 16, 2020 16.50
Updated at 17h04
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON — Even though the quebec government has decided to maintain its decision to remove the control point of The Goal as of Monday, the director of public Health of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Yv Bonnier-Viger, will continue to militate for an opening for a more progressive du Bas-Saint-Laurent and the peninsula.
Dr. Bonnier-Viger does not involve the status quo of the traffic conditions in place on march 23, by the State, conditions that limited the entries in the Gaspé peninsula to the people, invoking humanitarian grounds, a return to work or return to their main residence.
However, it is not favorable to a movement that is not controlled, as this will be the case on may 18.
“It would have been necessary to open valve less quickly between the eight regions closed (at the end of march) and the regions that present an epidemiological profile the most disturbing,” says dr. Bonnier-Viger.
The opening could be limited to the traffic relatively free between these eight regions, without abuse, and to a enlargement slight, gradual, exchanges between Montreal, Laval, their crowns urban, and regions such as the Gaspésie.
“It would have been to limit access to people who have second homes in the Gaspé peninsula. And then, we would have been able to open the tourism inter-region (within the eight remote areas) and in the third place, other areas for camping, for example”, he explains.
The opening of the regions to the people of Quebec would have been able to serve as the step test, ” because it might be a region (contagion) through “, he adds.
What ails particularly dr. Bonnier-Viger, is that it “has required the modelling of the impact of the opening, and we are waiting. It is not clear that we will have on Monday”.
The treatment capacity of the hospitals of the regions in the event of an outbreak of infections following the deregulation is the main concern of the directors of public health of the eight regions closed on 23 march.
There have been three outbreaks well-known in the Gaspé peninsula between the end of march and mid-April. Eight deaths among the elderly. The situation has stabilized since; in the last 14 days, the Gaspé and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine have known that five new cases of infection, the total from 169 to 174 people