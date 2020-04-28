The earth and the blood: dark suspense ***
Said (Sami Bouajila) must defend his sawmill and her daughter against the onslaught of drug traffickers.
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / Netflix could not imagine to what point it falls at point named in the funding of feature films outside of the hollywood system. For a question of image, of course, but at the time of any film production is swimming in uncertainty, the distribution platform in line can count on his own films. As the suspense black The earth and the blood of Julien Leclercq, who shares a kinship with the recent Until the decline of Patrice Laliberté.
The two feature films take place in a secluded place and focus on the fighting in a game of hide-and-seek killer.
For The earth and the blood, Leclercq returned Sami Bouajila, his favorite actor, and continued in the vein of his feature films such as The assault (2011) and Villains (2016). It is necessary to recognize a certain skill to install a climate that distills the anguish and tension sustained.
It takes time, in his place, to present its protagonists, beginning with Said (Sami Bouajila), and narrow the issues. The viewer learns early on that our man is a death-in-relief — cancer of the lungs.
He then decides to sell its mill in order to finance the studies of Sarah (Sofia Lesaffre), his 18 year old daughter who is deaf and dumb (a useful trick for a scenario that limited the dialogue to a minimum).
Said ignores, however, that one of the apprentices has stashed her knowledge on place eight kilos of cocaine stolen. When the owners are “legitimate” are coming to take back their property, they will defend tooth and nail its territory. And Sarah. They have the advantage of numbers, he has the field…
Sarah (Sofia Lesaffre) would have to take a leak.
Netflix
In this industrial decor disturbing, Leclercq will play the card of suspense violent and panting, and develops two parallel narratives to increase the tension already heated by a very good soundtrack of circumstances.
This film is cruel and dark are not distinguished by originality or by the minimalism of the story, but by the effectiveness of its implementation.
It can also rely on the charisma of Sami Bouajila (Omar me to kill, The mechanics of the shadow).
Not transcendent, but those who love the thrills and spills will find their account.
Available on Netflix.
The generic
Rating : ***
Title : The earth and the blood
Genre : Suspense
Director : Julien Leclercq
Actors : Sami Bouajila, Samy Seghir, Sofia Lesaffre
Time : 1: 20