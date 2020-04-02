The Earth’s ozone layer over Antarctica has started to recover quickly
The ozone layer over Antarctica has recovered so much that actually stopped most alarming change in the atmosphere of the southern hemisphere.
New research shows that the Montreal Protocol agreement of 1987 to stop production of ozone-depleting substances (ODS) became the reason of some changes in the air flow around the southern hemisphere. A study published in the scientific journal Nature.
At high altitude closer to the pole of the fast moving air streams, called jet stream. At the beginning of the century the depletion of the ozone layer led to the displacement of these currents to the South. As a consequence, changes in precipitation patterns, and possibly ocean currents.
Then, ten years after the signing of the Protocol, the offset of the flows stopped.
Using a series of models and computer simulations, researchers have now shown that this pause in movement was caused by changes in ozone.
In other words, the impact of the Montreal Protocol appears to be suspended or even slightly changed the southern migration of the jet stream. And that’s good news. Because in Australia, for example, changes in jet streams has increased the risk of drought, pushing the rain from the coastal areas.
“Weather strip” that carry our cold fronts, converging to the South pole, and that is why in South Australia over the last thirty years amount of precipitation has decreased, says organic chemist from the University of Melbourne Ian ray.
However, there is a flip side to the coin. Despite the fact that the reduction of production of ODS, of course, allowed the ozone to recover slightly, the level of carbon dioxide emissions continues to grow and threatens all this progress, according to HB.
Last year the Antarctic ozone hole reached its lowest annual peak in the entire history of observations since 1982, but the problem is still not resolved.
Moreover, in recent years there has been a surge in the production of ozone-depleting chemicals in industrial areas of China.
“We call it a” pause, because of the tendency of the circulation flows can be renewed, remain unchanged or to reverse,” says chemist-atmospheric Antara Banerjee from the University of Colorado at boulder.
Scientists believe that the Montreal Protocol is proof that if we take a global and immediate action, you can help to stop or even reverse some of the damage. However, the continuing steady growth of greenhouse gas emissions is a reminder that one such action is simply not enough.