According to the respondents of this survey, 54% of companies have experienced a decline of more than half of the levels of their production activities or the provision of services
May 24, 2020 8h59
Updated at 23: 30
The economic impact of the COVID-19 in Quebec does not respect any model
Ugo Giguère
The Canadian Press
The results of a survey conducted among entrepreneurs throughout the province of Quebec was puzzled by the economist Frédéric Laurin, author of the survey, according to which the impact of the pandemic does not respect any economic model usual.
An online survey conducted by the research Institute on SMES (INRPME) in collaboration with the Fédération des Chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) has allowed to obtain the pulse of 1238 companies distributed in each of the regions about the consequences of the COVID-19 on the business.
Some of the regions most affected by the economic crisis caused by the sanitary crisis would be, according to the data collected, the eastern Townships, Lanaudière and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, but it seems difficult to explain this observation.