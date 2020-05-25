The economic impact of the COVID-19 in Quebec does not respect any model

According to the respondents of this survey, 54% of companies have experienced a decline of more than half of the levels of their production activities or the provision of services

May 24, 2020 8h59

Updated at 23: 30

Ugo Giguère

The Canadian Press

The results of a survey conducted among entrepreneurs throughout the province of Quebec was puzzled by the economist Frédéric Laurin, author of the survey, according to which the impact of the pandemic does not respect any economic model usual.

An online survey conducted by the research Institute on SMES (INRPME) in collaboration with the Fédération des Chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) has allowed to obtain the pulse of 1238 companies distributed in each of the regions about the consequences of the COVID-19 on the business.

Some of the regions most affected by the economic crisis caused by the sanitary crisis would be, according to the data collected, the eastern Townships, Lanaudière and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, but it seems difficult to explain this observation.

The researcher Frédéric Laurin Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières

François Gervais

“I was trying to explain the regional ranking and it does not respect any model of economic development that we all know. This is not the remoteness of Montreal, this is not the east against the west, this is not the resource sector relative to the other, this is not a rural area vs urban area. There is no logic. ”


Frédéric Laurin, author of the survey

The explanation undoubtedly lies in the sectoral composition of each of the regional economies, according to the researcher who admits to having to dig much more to validate this hypothesis.

Moreover, at the opposite end of the spectrum, the survey suggests that the greater metropolitan area including Montreal and Laval would be the least severely affected by the crisis. However, an important methodological problem comes to give these results in question.

The representation of the respondents seems to be strongly unbalanced, with 201 respondents in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and 30 in Montreal, or 128 respondents in the Lanaudière region and only six in Laval. What the researcher Frédéric Laurin replied that the overall picture is reliable.

“Overall, it is quite reliable. There, where it is more problematic, it is at the regional level. It was dependent on the number of respondents. If it was at least 70 to 100 respondents per region, one starts to have something a little more clear as answers,” makes sense.

The online survey was conducted from 5 to 19 may, with members of chambers of commerce and the network of contacts of the INRPME associated with the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR).

Disaster avoided?

If he finds it difficult to explain the geographic distribution of the economic crisis, Frédéric Laurin agreed that culture and tourism are struggling very seriously. However, the manufacturing sector would have been able to avoid the disaster which is an encouraging sign for an economic recovery.

“The situation is very serious, but I was expecting the worst! I was expecting a catastrophic situation, ” he stressed. People understand that this is not a crisis normal. This is a crisis with a beginning and an end. In a normal recession, you never know when it will end.”

Among the highlights of the survey, we note that 54% of companies have reduced their activities by half or more. One-third of respondents have had to lay off more than 75 % of their employees, but 38.5% of the companies do not have licensed person or virtually.

The most promising shows that almost 82% of the respondents have no fear, or very little, to do bankruptcy.

The researcher has interacted with many entrepreneurs to make the finding that manufacturing companies have continued to produce and services firms have increased their sales, particularly in information technology.

In addition, when one asks them how they envision the next few months, the business people seem to be slightly more pessimistic for the economy in general and for their own business, according to Mr. Laurin.

A share of 45.1% of respondents felt optimistic for the future of their company against a share of 31.2 % that is said to be pessimistic. The share of the pessimists rises to 47.4 % in the face of the economy in general. This sentiment is also reflected in a reluctance to invest.

The economist itself is rather positive saying that things “are not as worst as it is said”.

“We always compare it to a crisis normal and this is absolutely not a crisis normal. In a crisis normal, an unemployment rate of 7-8 % is going to further aggravate the situation, while now people are going back to work very quickly,” argues the expert of the INRPME.

Frédéric Laurin goes even further by warning against a “surpessimisme” which could be more harmful in affecting the morale of investors and consumers.

Le Soleil

