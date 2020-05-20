The economy dislodges the environment of the main concerns of the companies
GREMM
A blue whale in the area of the laurentian channel
The impacts of economic and financial of the pandemic COVID-19 have completely evacuated the environmental concerns at the top of the list of main fears of the companies, reports the Davos Forum, at least for the next few months.
An extension of the global recession on the first place of the greatest dangers that planeront, the next 18 months, above the head, not only of the global economy in general, but also for their own companies in particular, have estimated more than two-thirds of the approximately 350 business experts surveyed at the beginning of April, by the organizers of the world economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, have reported the latest Tuesday. Come then, among the hazards most frequently mentioned : a multiplication of the enterprise bankruptcy (over 50 %), an explosion of chronic unemployment, especially of young people (44 %), a second wave of pandemic COVID-19 (40 %) and a marked deterioration of public finances (40 %). Cyber attacks, protectionism, and other disruptions of global value chains as well as the inability of certain industries to recover from the shock, also make many tremble.
You need to go down much lower in the list of thirty of calamities, to find, to the 23rd, the fear that the current crisis overshadow invest in the transition of climate, and, a little further down, the fear of a significant decline in the fight against greenhouse gas emissions (26th). These results contrast with those of the global risks Report produced in January of each year by the Davos Forum and drawing up a list of the main dangers threatening the planet in the medium and long term, based on a survey of a thousand experts and decision makers from different professional sectors and geographic, of which one-third of the business community. Confirming an upward trend for the past several years, the issues related to the environment copier, just the top ranks this year, starting with the climate change, but also the loss of biodiversity, extreme weather events and water scarcity.
This apparent decrease of the environmental challenges shows may be that they are now so taxed to governments and businesses that we no longer fear that they will disappear, especially not in the space of just 18 months, were observed Tuesday, the authors of the report of sixty pages. But another interpretation could be that the health crisis and the economy is alive and well in the process to make us forget about the “existential risk” – that is, like the pandemic of COVID-19, the climatic upheavals.
The director-general of the EMF, Saadia Zahidi, has warned those who would be able to make more by replacing a “green recovery” by ” resumed brown “. “We now have a unique opportunity to use this crisis to do things differently and rebuild better economies more sustainable, resilient and inclusive. “
Such a concern is all the more important that the current situation threatens not only to derail efforts that were underway in the environmental field, pursued. It may leave scars economic and deep psychological, especially for the most vulnerable workers, unemployed, and the roughly $ 1.6 billion to students of any age who have been deprived of school and must not become a ” new lost generation “. And while some may rejoice that the crisis in vienna to accelerate the adoption of telework or automation, he will not forget those that these new technologies will aside.