The economy will not recover fully without a vaccine, according to the boss of the Fed
The us economy has been severely slowed by the containment measures imposed on the majority of the population of the country to try to stop the epidemic that has already done nearly 90,000 deaths in the country and has infected nearly a million and a half, according to available data compiled by the Johns Hopkins university.
Share
May 17, 2020 14h12
Share
The economy will not recover fully without a vaccine, according to the boss of the Fed
WASHINGTON — the head of the u.s. central Bank has estimated on Sunday that the first economy in the world will not recover completely from the shock caused by the pandemic Covid-19 with a vaccine, in a rare interview with the tone rather optimistic.
“If we start from the principle that there will be no second wave [of infections] by the coronavirus, I think that we will see the economy heal gradually during the second half of this year,” said Mr. Powell, according to a short excerpt of a rare interview with the CBS channel, all of which will be broadcast on Sunday evening.
“However, for the economy to recover completely, it is necessary that people are full of confidence, he may need to wait for the arrival of a vaccine,” said Mr. Powell.
The administration Trump has selected 14 candidates for a vaccine and promises to provide hundreds of millions of doses to the population of the u.s. by January 2021.
The us economy has been severely slowed by the containment measures imposed on the majority of the population of the country to try to stop the epidemic that has already done nearly 90,000 deaths in the country and has infected nearly a million and a half, according to available data compiled by the Johns Hopkins university.
The United States has the largest number of deaths in the world.
The boss of the central bank has felt that it was impossible “to find the words to express the suffering inflicted by the disease, but wanted to be optimistic for the economy in the long term.
“Over the long term and even the medium term, I would advise against really bet against the american economy. This economy will recover,” quipped Mr. Powell, adding: “It will probably take a bit of time, or even a certain time, this could go until the end of next year, in fact I don’t know”.
In total, nearly 36.5 million persons have pointed to the unemployment, since the sudden stop of economic activity in mid-march. All indicators are down, the growth of consumption — the traditional engine of the american economy — through production manufacturing.
On Wednesday, Mr. Powell had showered the hopes of a V-shaped recovery, a sharp drop followed by a return to very rapid growth, and he called on elected officials to do everything, even if it is costly, to prevent a long recession in which the deleterious effects imposed once again the most vulnerable populations.