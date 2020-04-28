The educators in day care services call for testing
Photo: Renaud Philippe The Duty
Faced with the impossibility to apply a distancing physical with the children, educators, child care services emergency call on Québec to ensure their access to screening tests before going ahead with the gradual opening of the schools announced Monday.
“I have not made the choice to be on the first line. Every day, we change diapers, wipe noses and comfort of the children, and so far, we have not been given protection equipment, ” stresses Paula Romero.
Daycare educator at CPE Pierrot The Moon, on the South Shore in Montreal, says that they felt ignored in the last few weeks. “Every morning, I make abstraction of the fact that we are in a pandemic because otherwise, I would be too frustrated to come to work “, leave it alone, Ms. Romero. “I really like my job, but what comes to pick me up, this is the treatment that is reserved to us. At this time, we have about four children by the local and it is difficult. Is it disinfects, be it anime, but do both at the same time, it is impossible, ” she continued.
The most frustrating, recount several educators contacted by The Duty, it is to be kept in ignorance of the state of health of the parents of children they keep.
“I’m in shock because it has not really been supported. I have been witness to a child whose mother has been declared positive at the COVID-19, and the management has never advised “, laments Johanne (fictitious name), a teacher in middle school who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals. It is that Joanne has been working in a school in Laval, where the children of the employees of CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée, important home of the outbreak of the COVID-19, are welcomed.
“We go to work in fear and we don’t even guarantee that we will be able to be screened “, laments it.
To date, 28 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 22 day care services emergency, said the minister of the Family, Mathieu Lacombe. “We need to put it in perspective […] while it welcomes over 5000 children per day in over 1000 institutions across the province of Quebec “, he noted Monday.
Prevention
Until now, the implementation of the recommendations of the public health service was “variable geometry,” says Louise Labrie, representative of CPE at the Federation of health and social services.
“The figures of the minister Lacombe are, in our opinion, incorrect and do not reflect the reality since not all of the CPES that have had access to screening tests,” she said.
Valérie Grenon, president of the Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance du Québec, agrees that the reduction in the number of children per educator, combined with a decrease of the occupancy rate of the facilities, has helped to limit the spread of the virus. It believes, however, that, during the déconfinement, it will be necessary to ensure access to testing in order to prevent CPE, which become foci of outbreak.
“We were already understaffed, and our recall lists are empty, then it is necessary to avoid placing themselves in a bad position,” she says.
The Association québécoise des centres de la petite enfance also requires a best support to ensure risk management is more uniform from one region to the other. “It is necessary that all CPES have access to a contact to the public health. It wants to of the mechanisms of uniform so that, when a case is reported, the management of the CPE can reassure the staff and take the necessary action “, argues the director-general of the association, Geneviève Bélisle.